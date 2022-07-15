DeAnn Golden Appointed President & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced DeAnn Golden, formerly Georgia Properties SVP and Regional Manager, is now President & CEO of the award-winning brokerage as Dan Forsman ascends to Georgia Properties Chairman. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates. Golden, who joined the company in 2004, is a 26-year veteran of the industry and second generation real estate professional with vast leadership, training and marketing experience.
“I am thrilled to announce DeAnn is now President and CEO of our company,” said Georgia Properties Chairman Dan Forsman. “DeAnn’s role represents a new chapter in the almost 60-year history of Georgia Properties, and I cannot wait to see her soar.”
Prior to taking the helm as President and CEO, Golden held several positions during her career, including: successful sales associate, team member, trainer, coach, Managing Broker, Regional Manager, Executive Leadership Team Member and 2019 Atlanta REALTORS® Association President. She received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Real Estate, Marketing and Strategic Management from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. While in the process of earning her MBA, Golden began working in real estate firms covering almost every role in an office - from receptionist to listing coordinator.
“DeAnn’s unique experience allowed her very early on in her career to fully and organically understand this business inside and out,” said Lori Lane, President of Georgia Properties New Homes Division and Executive Strategist, Luxury Collection and Global Living. “She really walked the walk and it’s a unique hallmark of her training and skill set that today allows her to be just as comfortable with the detailed mechanics of this business as she is with the people side of the business.”
“For me, real estate is focusing on the transactional and relational,” Golden added. “It’s exciting to serve my forever family as President and CEO, working alongside our incredible leadership team, managing brokers and dedicated staff. We are committed to supporting our sales associates, teams, brokers and support staff in making a positive difference in all the communities we serve, for everyone.” Golden alludes to her recently announced “Forever Moving Forward Together” focus, which encompasses key initiatives for exponential agent and company growth and reward.
“'Forever Moving Forward Together' is an anthem for our future but it’s also a very detailed plan to bring even greater prosperity to our associates and their clients, no matter what shifts in the market take place,” Golden explains. “This spirit of progressivism has always been present at our brokerage under the leadership of Dan Forsman for nearly four decades, but there’s a renewed energy in our family and it’s motivating us all - from the leadership team and managing brokers to our award-winning sales associates and staff - to achieve new levels of success as we move forward together.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full service real estate brokerage company offering residential, commercial and property management services. With over $5.2 billion in sales 2021, 29 office locations and more than 1,600 sales associates, the company continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, including North Georgia Mountain and Lakes and the Southern Crescent. To learn more, visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com.
