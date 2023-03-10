FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. Charles, Mo., shows Sayfullo Saipov. A jury on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, will begin considering whether Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight in a New York bike path attack and convicted of federal crimes in January, should get a death sentence, an extraordinarily rare penalty in a state that hasn't had an execution in 60 years.