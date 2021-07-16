BERLIN (AP) — Death toll in flooding in Germany, Belgium rises above 90, hundreds still missing.
AP
Death toll in flooding in Germany, Belgium rises above 90, hundreds still missing
-
- Updated
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HAVERHILL - Wayne H. Fortin, 69, of Northwood, NH, passed away on July 13, 2021 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Wayne was born on June 29, 1952 in Haverhill, MA. Wayne worked for Concord Electric Supply as a store manager. He began his electrical sales career at Finburg Supply in Haverhi…