DeciBio Consulting Ranks #1 in Innovation in the Vault Consulting 50 Best Firms to Work For

DeciBio Consulting, a strategy consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of precision medicine technologies, received recognition as a top consulting firm to work for in North America. DeciBio received first place in Innovation, achieving its first #1 ranking since its founding one decade ago.
In awarding DeciBio with this innovator status, Vault described DeciBio as an “agile life sciences consultancy” with an “entrepreneurial spirit” that “offers employees the excitement and challenge of a startup environment” despite being “far into its growth stage.”
DeciBio Partner, Andrew Aijian, echoed, “Innovation is so forefront at our firm that it’s in our mission statement. We have been fortunate to count among our clients some of the most innovative companies in the world, and we are honored to be recognized for this trait ourselves.”
For the third year in a row, Vault also recognized DeciBio on its Vault Consulting 50 and Best Boutique Consulting Firms lists. DeciBio is one of the youngest firms on either list.
In its summary of the survey results, Vault championed DeciBio’s casework, culture, opportunities, deep content knowledge, “true team ethos,” and “single-minded determination to deliver solutions.” In addition to its recognition for Innovation, DeciBio placed #2 in the Firm Leadership category and received additional top-10 rankings in other categories such as Business Outlook, Selectivity, Diversity for LGBTQ+, and Informal Training & Mentoring.
Dr. Stephane Budel, DeciBio’s Co-Founder, added, “To achieve our goal of making a meaningful and game-changing impact in the life sciences industry, we continuously seek to push the boundaries of the traditional consulting model, and create a culture where our employees’ entrepreneurial spirit can fuel our innovation. This culture has led us down exciting paths in SaaS, venture capital, proprietary syndicated data, and novel partnership models.”
According to Dr. Carl Schoellhammer, Managing Director of DeciBio’s venture capital fund that focuses on seed and Series A investments in innovative research tools, diagnostics, and therapeutics technologies, “DeciBio's innovative spirit is demonstrated not only in the way we develop differentiated strategies for clients but also in our broader role in the life science startup ecosystem. Startups are the lifeblood of innovation in our industry, and we nurture them through various stages of growth via our strategic support and venture investments.”
DeciBio’s Head of Product, Pranay Madan, explained that, “At DeciBio, the culture of innovation and the drive for impact have enabled us to develop products that create value for our clients beyond traditional consulting. The result is solutions like Dexter, our precision medicine-focused life science expert marketplace, which reimagines the expert network service model and customer experience in a way that is custom-built for the life sciences.”
After surveying verified consulting employees and interns in North America, Vault calculated the 2023 Vault Consulting 50 rankings based on the following factors: Prestige, Firm Culture, Satisfaction, Compensation, Work/Life Balance, Level of Challenge, Business Outlook, and Promotion Policies. See FirstHand’s website for results and methodology. See DeciBio’s full profile on FirstHand | Vault here.
About DeciBio
DeciBio Consulting ( www.decibio.com ) is the leading strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of technologies enabling precision medicine.
DeciBio advises companies and organizations in the life science research tools, diagnostics, and precision therapeutics markets, including emerging markets such as liquid biopsy for early cancer detection, multiplex spatial tissue analysis, and cell and gene therapy manufacturing, among others.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.
