WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2023--
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that in connection with the hiring of Kevin Brodbeck, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, the Compensation Committee of Deciphera’s Board of Directors approved the grant of a stock option to purchase 89,200 shares of Deciphera’s common stock, 44,600 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and a special grant of 15,000 RSUs (“Special RSUs”) to Mr. Brodbeck with a grant date of August 15, 2023.
The equity awards were granted under the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan and were made pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The grants were an inducement material to Mr. Brodbeck accepting employment with the Company. The options have a ten-year term, and the exercise price of the options is $15.48, equal to the fair market value of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq on August 15, 2023. The shares subject to the option vest over a four-year period, with 25 percent of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Brodbeck’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The 44,600 shares underlying the RSU grant will vest in equal annual installments over a three-year period, beginning on or about the one-year anniversary of the grant date. The 15,000 shares underlying the special grant vest over a two-year period, with 50 percent vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Brodbeck’s date of hire and the remainder vesting on or about the two-year anniversary of the grant date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of their applicable equity award agreements, including having a continued relationship with the Company on the vesting date.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Israel, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818607454/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
212-600-1902Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/18/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 08/18/2023 04:05 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818607454/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.