Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced the appointment of Kelley Dealhoy as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. Ms. Dealhoy brings 20 years of life science leadership experience to the role, and her responsibilities will include developing and leading the Company’s business development efforts as well as supporting corporate strategy initiatives.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kelley to our executive team as Chief Business Officer. Kelley has extensive leadership experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with a proven track record of building value through business development and strategic partnerships,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. “As we continue to entrench QINLOCK ® as the standard of care for fourth-line GIST globally and rapidly advance our pipeline of development candidates with first-in-class and best-in-class potential, I look forward to working closely with Kelley to drive Deciphera’s next chapter of growth.”
“I am honored to have the opportunity to join Deciphera at this pivotal moment as the Company continues to advance its diverse pipeline of wholly-owned development candidates,” said Ms. Dealhoy. “I am excited to join a passionate team that is dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel medicines with a patient centric goal of defeating cancer.”
Ms. Dealhoy brings over 20 years of experience in the life science sector with a focus on driving innovation through strategic partnerships. She joins Deciphera from Novartis, where she most recently served as the Vice President of Business Development for the Oncology Division. Ms. Dealhoy had a cumulative 10 years of experience at Novartis in a variety of roles including as Vice President of U.S. Business Development for the Pharmaceutical Division and Global Head of Business Development and M&A for the Consumer Division. Prior to Novartis, Ms. Dealhoy was a Life Science Leader in Deloitte’s Financial Advisory practice where she worked with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop and implement strategies to drive growth and unlock value. She has also held leadership roles in business development and R&D at Merck and Eli Lilly. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Queen’s University in Canada.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK ® is Deciphera’s switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK ® is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).
