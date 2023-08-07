DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions, will report financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on August 15, 2023.
DecisionPoint’s earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website ( https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 15, 2023. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.
Live Call Information:
Date: August 15, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Call me™: Click Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event (Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time).
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1628170&tp_key=86d6b02517
Replay Information:
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13740529
Replay Start: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 12:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET
About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that deliver improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.
