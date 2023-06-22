FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration proposed a new rule Wednesday, June 21, that would require all railroads to quickly provide the details of everything aboard their trains electronically to every emergency responder within 10 miles of a derailment.