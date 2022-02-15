PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
Deep Edge Realty (‘Deep Edge’), a growing Internet infrastructure company which operates in Nevada and North Carolina, is expanding to Maine after purchasing 340 Cumberland Avenue, the State’s connectivity focal point and carrier hotel. The facility was purchased from Northland Enterprises.
Optimizing the Internet capabilities at 340 Cumberland will allow Deep Edge to bring more content, data, and cloud services closer to users, and provide options to decrease network costs, and to improve latency and resiliency.
“We see an opportunity to build on the area’s existing infrastructure by attracting new and current market participants to bolster the region’s capabilities. We’re excited to bring our Internet infrastructure capabilities to Maine,” said Martin Hannigan, Deep Edge founder and CEO.
Northland’s CEO, Josh Benthien, said his company has always envisioned a future for 340 Cumberland.
“This is a perfect synthesis of opportunity and capability,” Benthien said. “340 Cumberland already has several carriers on-site that contribute to its status as the premier interconnection hub of Maine.” Northland has owned and managed the building since 2017 and will partner with Deep Edge to provide property management services.
ABOUT DEEP EDGE
Deep Edge builds powerful interconnection facilities that enable companies to enjoy dynamic technology capabilities. It is located in Charlotte, NC, Reno, NV and Portland, ME. With a focused and strategic approach, Deep Edge designs neutral facilities that optimize digital capabilities, overcome the challenges of outdated technologies and support rapidly evolving demands. For more information: www.deepedgetech.com
About Northland Enterprises
Northland Enterprises, based in Portland, Maine, has been developing and managing commercial real estate since 2001, in Maine communities and others throughout the northeast United States. The company has hands-on industry experience, exceptional analytical tools, and solid access to capital, with a track record of completing projects that require creativity, determination, and inventiveness. For more information: www.NorthlandUS.com.
