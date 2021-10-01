SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A teenager running a two-mile race suffered a broken collarbone after being knocked over by a deer.
“I saw the deer out of the corner of my eye,” said Madison Sylvester, who runs for Saginaw White Pine Middle School. “I thought it might go behind me. When it hit me, I knew what happened. It was scary.”
Madison had a half-mile remaining last Saturday when the doe struck her in a race at Delta College, MLive.com reported.
Her sister, Maegen, was just 10 feet behind. Madison wanted to finish the race, but her father, Josh, carried her.
“I see them all the time when I’m running,” Josh Sylvester said of deer. “We’re in their playground. ... Are you going to be the butt of everybody’s jokes or are you going to take it well? She’s taking it well.”