DefenderShield® has launched its new cybersecurity technology— the Faraday Line —your last line of defense from hacking, tracking, and cyberattacks.
DefenderShield’s unmatched Security and Privacy Series uses its Ultra Armor™ shielding technology, the only military-grade shielding lab-tested to block the entire accessible 5G spectrum and all wireless frequencies up to 90 GHz.
Other Faraday bags can only block up to 40 GHz, if that. As 5G continues to expand in consumer and commercial applications beyond 50 GHz, devices are left vulnerable to cyberattacks with higher frequency bands.
DefenderShield’s signal-proof Faraday products range from phone and laptop sleeves to duffel bags, lined with 360° wireless shielding to ensure complete protection from radiofrequency hackers.
Enclosing your devices in these products will instantly suspend all network communication, including radio-frequency identification, near-field communication, cellular (1G-5G), GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth. It will also block 100% of RFID tags like contactless payment, electronic passports and IDs.
As 5G technology expands and develops, the rate of cybercrimes is only expected to increase.
“Maintaining privacy for individuals is vital in today’s age where so many cybercriminals will utilize frequency hacking to gain access to devices within a short distance,” says James R. McQuiggan, CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional). “To effectively protect [devices] and one’s privacy, keeping the device inside [Faraday] cages prevents external threats from attacking the device.” McQuiggan is a Security Awareness Advocate for KnowBe4 and Valencia College professor.
Even when not in use, any personal or business device can be wirelessly tethered to a hacker’s phone, and sensitive data can be stolen and stored on an outside server. This leaves individuals, nations, and enterprises at a higher risk of radio-based attacks.
DefenderShield CEO Daniel DeBaun, a telecommunications engineer and executive for over 30 years at Bell and AT&T labs, collaborated with expert alloy manufacturers to develop the Ultra Armor™ shielding used in DefenderShield’s Faraday Line.
DefenderShield is a world recognized e-commerce health and wellness technology company. Co-founded in 2011 by former telecom engineer Daniel DeBaun and his son Ryan DeBaun, DefenderShield’s mission is to improve digital wellness and reduce the harmful effects of technology. Its Faraday Line is the newest addition to its online product offerings that block electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) from mobile devices and wireless networks.
