DALLAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday doubled down on his feud with the Biden administration on border security and immigration issues, vowing that the state would continue to place controversial floating barriers in the Rio Grande to thwart migrants from entering the country.
Last month, the U.S. Justice Department sued Texas in order to get the buoys near Eagle Pass removed, claiming the barriers blocked visibility and impeded federal agents from catching or assisting migrants. A federal judge in Austin will hear arguments Tuesday as the Biden administration tries to force Abbott to remove the $850,000 floating barrier deployed last month.
Abbott has not backed down. Speaking at the Young Republicans National Convention in Dallas, he told President Joe Biden that he’ll see him in court.
“I got news for Joe Biden. We are not removing the buoys or barriers that we have securing the border,” Abbott said as the crowd at the downtown Omni Hotel gave him a standing ovation.
“Mr. President, we will see you in the United States Supreme Court.”
Abbott did not take questions from reporters after his speech, but sat for photos with convention delegates.
The governor has referred to migrants entering the country as an “invasion,” pledging to do whatever it takes to secure the border with Mexico. The barriers are part of his $10 billion border security initiative called Operation Lone Star.
Mexican officials and migrant advocates decry descriptions that the country is being “invaded” by migrants, claiming such rhetoric stokes anti-immigrant sentiment.
The installation of the buoys has drawn international criticism. In recent weeks, two migrants drowned in the vicinity of the barriers, although the Texas Department of Public Safety denied that either migrant died by getting entangled in barriers. A woman suffering a miscarriage became entangled in razor wire, and other migrants have been badly hurt, including children.
The Justice Department’s complaint also seeks an order barring Texas from further violating the Rivers and Harbors Act, which bans obstructions in a navigable waterway.
“Texas has flouted federal law by installing a barrier in the Rio Grande without obtaining the required federal authorization,” associate U.S. Attorney General Vanita Gupta said after the complaint was filed. “This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns. Additionally, the presence of the floating barrier has prompted diplomatic protests by Mexico and risks damaging U.S. foreign policy.”
Earlier this month, The Dallas Morning News uncovered records that show Texas officials ignored warnings that installing anti-migrant buoys in the Rio Grande and concertina wire along the banks violated federal law and a U.S. treaty with Mexico.
Officials from numerous state agencies were informed over at least seven months that Texas needed federal permission before intruding on federal land or installing barriers in or along the river.
Documents obtained from the border commission by the Morning News through an open records request show that DPS and other Texas entities were put on notice about federal permit and floodplain impact study requirements at least as far back as Dec. 21, and many times since then.
Abbott has said that the Biden administration is trying to use an obscure law to push “open border” policies. Administration officials say they are not for open borders.
“The Constitution gives the states the authority to secure our border when the federal government refuses to do so,” Abbott said Friday. “I will do whatever it takes to defend our state from the cartels that are invading our state and our country.”
Abbott added that Biden, who has not spoken publicly about the disagreement, should be thankful that Texas is embracing border security.
“When you think of all that Texas is doing at the border, you would think that Joe Biden would have sent me a thank-you note, one of those big oversized checks thanking the state of Texas for…doing his job to secure the border,” Abbott said. “Instead of doing that, Joe Biden sent me a lawsuit trying to get Texas to stop securing the border.”
Abbott and the Biden administration have frequently clashed on immigration issues. Last year, the governor began busing migrants to cities with Democratic Party leadership to bring attention to the migrant situation at the border.
On Friday, he said the transporting of migrants to those cities would continue. “Until Joe Biden secures the border, we will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.,” he said.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.