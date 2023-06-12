Defiance ETFs Launches EVXX, The First ETF Offering Pure Exposure to the EV Revolution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2023--
Defiance, a leading thematic ETF provider, today announced the launch of EVXX, the Defiance Pure EV ETF. EVXX is the first ETF in the electric vehicle (“EV”) sector to target pure exposure to EV manufacturers, providing long-term investors with direct and concentrated access to the fastest-growing electric vehicle companies.
Many countries have already begun to outpace early estimates for EV adoption. EV sales are expected to grow 35% this year to reach 14 million units after a record-breaking 2022. 1 This explosive growth is poised to continue as China has already surpassed its 20% EV share target, two years ahead of its 2025 target date. 2 The United States government is also set to invest $15B in EV infrastructure. 3 More than 10 million EVs were sold globally in 2022 and revenue in the EV market is projected to reach $561.3B in 2023. 4 . By 2025, BNEF estimated global EV sales to reach around 23 million units annually, and by 2030, they have the potential to save at least 5 million barrels of oil per day. 5
“We continue to hear from investors that there is demand for a pure EV ETF, which captures this emerging megatrend without diluting the purity of the product with traditional semiconductor and auto stocks, which have little or no EV sales. Defiance is thrilled to be bringing EVXX to market to fill that void,” said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer at Defiance ETFs.
About Defiance ETFs
Defiance’s suite of first-mover thematic ETFs allows investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, 5G, Hydrogen energy, and electric vehicles.
The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.
Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Funds are not actively-managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index. The Funds incur operating expenses and portfolio transaction costs not incurred by the Index. In addition, the Fund may not be fully invested in the securities of the index at all times or may hold securities not included in the index known as tracking error. The fund is non-diversified and a portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.
EVXX an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by providing investment exposure to the performance of the common shares of the five electronic vehicle manufacturers through one or more swap agreements with limited counterparties that are primarily major global financial institutions. The Fund's swap agreements with such counterparties may have a term ranging from a day to more than one year. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 80% exposure to financial instruments that provide exposure to the performance of the specified car manufacturers. Thus fund is highly concentrated fund is subject to greater price volatility than a more diversified investment product. Please see the prospectus for details.
