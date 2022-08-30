Defiance Rings Closing Bell at NYSE in Honor of $HDRO, The First Hydrogen ETF Listed in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022--
Today, Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski will be ringing the Closing Bell at the NYSE in honor of HDRO, The Hydrogen ETF.
$HDRO The Defiance Hydrogen ETF
“Hydrogen is becoming essential in the global fight against climate change. With the news of Plug Power and Amazon finalizing an industry-changing deal, where the leading fuel cell maker will power a portion of Amazon’s operations with green hydrogen, hydrogen has become a core asset class when it comes to clean energy,” says Sylvia Jablonski, CEO at Defiance ETFs.
$HDRO, with an expense ratio of 0.30%, gives investors exposure to companies involved in the development of hydrogen-based energy sources.
Index Description: The BlueStar Global Hydrogen & Next Gen Fuel Cell Index is rules- based and tracks the performance of a group of globally listed equities in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment.
About Defiance ETFs Defiance’s dynamic suite of first-mover thematic ETFs allows retail and institutional investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
