The "Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dehumidifiers market is expected to grow from $6.12 billion in 2021 to $6.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The market is expected to grow to $8.17 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
Major players in the dehumidifiers market are DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, General Filters, Honeywell International, Whirlpool Corporation, Therma-Stor, LG Electronics, Sunpentown International, Haier, and Munters Group.
The dehumidifiers market consists of sales of dehumidifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce dehumidifiers which are electrical appliances used to reduce and maintain the level of humidity in the air, usually for health or comfort reasons. It also eliminates a musty odor and prevents the growth of mildew by extracting water from the air. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
The main product types of dehumidifiers are chemical absorbent, heat pump, and ventilating dehumidifier. A heat pump refers to a heat engine running in the reverse direction. The dehumidifier technologies included are cold condensation, sorption, warm condensation, and other technologies. The various applications involved are commercial, industrial, and residential.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dehumidifiers market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the dehumidifiers market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The rise in disposable income contributed to the growth of the dehumidifiers market. An increase in disposable income means households have more money to spend and this leads to an increase in the purchase of products, especially that benefit health.
According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average household net adjusted disposable income per capita across OECD countries is $30,563 per year. The average US household net adjusted disposable income per capita increased to $68,703 in 2019. The rise in disposable income boosted demand for consumer spending, and this, in turn, drove the market for the dehumidifiers market during the period.
The high energy consumption by the dehumidifier is expected to limit the growth of the dehumidifiers market. High energy consumption will result in high electricity bills. For instance, a 70-pint model could cause $120 a year using a dehumidifier for just 8 hours per day. So, on average it costs around $10 per month to use a dehumidifier. Therefore, the dehumidifier has an additional energy expense, and mostly it is expensive for people whose income ranges from low-level income to mid-level income. So, it is expected to have a negative impact on the dehumidifiers market.
Dehumidifier manufacturers are increasingly using Climatix in the device which is likely to be an emerging trend in the dehumidifiers market. Climatix is a solution that uses technology to enable cost-effective and efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC). It is designed for heating or cooling application and seamlessly integrates into a building automation system. For instance, Munters uses Climatix for the efficient performance of their dehumidifiers.
Companies Mentioned
- DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l
- Electrolux
- General Filters
- Honeywell International
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Therma-Stor
- LG Electronics
- Sunpentown International
- Haier
- Munters Group
- Seibu Giken DST AB
- Deye
- TCL
