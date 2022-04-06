Del Grande Dealer Group Growth Continues With Acquisition of Three Dealerships in Q1 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG ), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, continues to expand its footprint in Northern California with the acquisition of three dealerships in Q1 2022. These acquisitions add one of America’s most reliable brands, Honda, to the automotive group and further expands DGDG’s existing offerings throughout Northern California.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005468/en/
Del Grande Dealer Group, Northern California's largest family-owned automotive group, acquires Salinas Honda in Santa Clara, California, expanding the brand's presence into Monterey County. (Photo: Business Wire)
The acquired dealerships include:
- Stevens Creek Hyundai located at 4425 Stevens Creek Blvd., in Santa Clara, CA. Stevens Creek Hyundai joins DGDG’s multiple Hyundai dealerships to expand service to Hyundai guests throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
- Genesis of Stevens Creek, located at 4425 Stevens Creek Blvd., in Santa Clara, CA. Stevens Creek Genesis is DGDG’s first Genesis dealership with a highly anticipated luxury line up.
- Salinas Honda, located at 300 Auto Center Circle, in Salinas, CA. Formerly Sam Linder Honda, this is DGDG’s first Honda dealership and first expansion into Monterey County.
"These acquisitions are complementary to our existing portfolio of top brands and are in line with our continued growth strategy,” said DGDG CEO Jeremy Beaver. "All of the new dealerships will offer DGDG’s world-class modern automotive retail experience and No Brainer Online Vehicle Checkout™. These stores will also be key to market expansion throughout Northern California with our soon to launch home vehicle delivery.”
The three new dealerships join the Q4 2021 acquisition of Fremont Hyundai, located at 43690 Auto Mall Circle in Fremont, CA. As of March 2022, Del Grande Dealer Group owns and operates 18 dealerships across 16 brands covering Northern California.
About Del Grande Dealer Group
The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 16 brands and 18 dealerships in Northern California including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Fremont Hyundai, Genesis of Stevens Creek, Salinas Honda, Stevens Creek Hyundai, Stevens Creek Mazda, Team Cadillac, Team Chevrolet, Team Hyundai, and Team Mazda. DGDG’s team of 1,000 employees offers professional, friendly, and courteous service as well as No Brainer Checkout™ for online and in-store purchases to produce happy car buyers. For more information, visit DGDG.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005468/en/
CONTACT: DeeDee Taft
Spin Communications
415.515.1229
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL AUTOMOTIVE SPECIALTY OTHER AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING RETAIL
SOURCE: Del Grande Dealer Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/06/2022 12:40 PM/DISC: 04/06/2022 12:41 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005468/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.