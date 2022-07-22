SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--
Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG ), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, has been recognized as one of 2022’s Top Ten Workplaces in the Bay Area, according to a recent survey completed by the San Francisco Chronicle and research firm Energage. The partnership surveyed more than 21,000 employees to search for the Top Workplaces in the Bay Area and secured 126 highly rated organizations. For the complete list of winners, click here.
DGDG placed sixth in the large company category, an honor that rarely goes to a car dealership, and was also recognized for outstanding career training. Winners were chosen based on results of an annual feedback survey completed solely by employees. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, company values, leadership, execution, and communication.
“DGDG is incredibly proud to win Top Workplace honors again this year,” said DGDG CEO Jeremy Beaver. “The companies and competition get tougher each year. This award continues to be a testament to the hard work and dedication our entire team puts in to taking care of each other and our guests.”
DGDG attributes this accolade to their amazing team members for cultivating an award-winning workplace centered on four core values: integrity, caring, performance, and efficiency. The team has been a guiding light while navigating through the challenging past two years dealing with the pandemic, chip shortages, and supply chain issues.
Additionally, the DGDG growing footprint, four new dealerships were added last year, creates opportunities for promotions and career development. The commitment to modern digital retailing with best-in-class technology allows not only for a better guest experience, but ease of use for team members to do their job with unified and operational marketing tools.
“Ensuring we have the best possible workplace for our team continues to be our daily focus and will only get stronger as we continue to grow,” added Beaver. “With our recent growth and first to market automotive technology launches, we are positioned for a very bright future.”
Giving back to the community is important to the successful culture at DGDG. The DGDG team aims to make an impact in the community by supporting causes with their time, resources, and money through DGDG Does Good – Del Grande Does Good, the charitable arm of the DGDG dealership group.
About Del Grande Dealer Group
The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 16 brands and 18 dealerships in Northern California. DGDG’s team of 1,000 employees offers professional, friendly, and courteous service as well as No Brainer Checkout™ for online and in-store purchases. For more information, visit DGDG.com.
