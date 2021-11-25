6th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Three Eighths, On the Turf, Clear
Red Carpet H.
Off 1:34. Good. speed,duel,held gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 25.000, 50.600, 1:16.350, 1:40.250, 2:03.380, 2:15.450.
Trainer: Leonard Powell
Winner: CH F, 4, by Anodin (IRE)-Bianca Neve (FR)
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|1M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Neige Blanche
|121
|3
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|J. Hernandez
|11.40
|Luck
|121
|2
|4-1
|4-1
|4-1
|3-½
|3-½
|2-½
|F. Prat
|0.30
|Nicest
|117
|5
|2-½
|2-½
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|3-¾
|U. Rispoli
|6.50
|England's Rose
|120
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4-nk
|V. Espinoza
|4.20
|Single Soul
|115
|4
|3-1
|3-1
|3-½
|4-1
|4-1½
|5
|J. Bravo
|17.60
|3 (3)
|Neige Blanche
|24.80
|5.00
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Luck
|2.20
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Nicest
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $139.95. Daily Double (7-3) paid $122.00; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $21.90; Quinella (2-3) paid $7.60; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $36.45;
