6th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Three Eighths, On the Turf, Clear

Red Carpet H.

Off 1:34. Good. speed,duel,held gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 25.000, 50.600, 1:16.350, 1:40.250, 2:03.380, 2:15.450.

Trainer: Leonard Powell

Winner: CH F, 4, by Anodin (IRE)-Bianca Neve (FR)

HorseWgtPP1/41/23/41MStrchFinJockeyOdds
Neige Blanche12131-1½1-11-11-½1-hd1-hdJ. Hernandez11.40
Luck12124-14-14-13-½3-½2-½F. Prat0.30
Nicest11752-½2-½2-12-12-13-¾U. Rispoli6.50
England's Rose1201555554-nkV. Espinoza4.20
Single Soul11543-13-13-½4-14-1½5J. Bravo17.60
3 (3)Neige Blanche24.805.003.00
2 (2)Luck2.202.10
5 (5)Nicest3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $139.95. Daily Double (7-3) paid $122.00; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $21.90; Quinella (2-3) paid $7.60; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $36.45;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you