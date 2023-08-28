LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 28, 2023--
Del Taco ®, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant by number of units, announced today the debut of its NEW “Fresh Flex” Drive-Thru Only location. Opening in Albuquerque, NM, the location’s small footprint spans just 1,200 square feet.
“Our Fresh Flex design offers a modern, sleek look that is aligned with our Del Taco ® Better Mex ® brand promise – better quality, better value,” said Tim Linderman, Chief Development Officer. “This design allows us to reduce the overall footprint of the building which creates more real estate flexibility and the potential to reduce total buildout costs which will allow us to further accelerate the growth of our brand.”
In addition to the drive-thru lane, the new design features a walk-up window for ordering and pick-up. Also, to increase drive-thru efficiency, it provides pick-up lockers for orders placed via the Del Taco mobile app and third-party delivery service providers, allowing guests and delivery drivers to skip the line.
“The drive-thru-only Fresh Flex design delivers one of the most convenient QSR experiences anywhere. With so many pick up options, it caters to what today’s tech-savvy and ‘on the go’ consumer expects,” said Chad Gretzema, Brand President of Del Taco. “While the building is smaller in size, we still have the same made-to-order kitchen where we are freshly grilling marinated chicken, preparing guacamole from fresh avocados and slow cooking our beans from scratch every day. This combination of fresh food, unbeatable convenience and best in class value truly delivers Del Taco ® Better Mex ®.”
The Del Taco Fresh Flex store designs feature a “Menu of Venues” ranging from the drive-thru-only model to free standing, end cap and conversion locations, giving Del Taco franchisees maximum flexibility and options to expand the brand across the country.
About Del Taco Franchising
Franchise opportunities remain in select areas across the U.S., including the Southeast, Southwest, West, Northwest, and Midwest. For more information about development opportunities, contact Van Ingram, VP of Franchise Development, at van.ingram@jackinthebox.com or 859-312-3465, or visit deltacofranchise.com.
About Del Taco
Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.
Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.
