1st-$26,000, Maiden Claiming $40,000-$35,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Valiant Gabe , 118
|C. Cedeno
|5-3-2
|Pedro Nazario
|2
|Nato (L), 118
|J. Hernandez
|3-x-x
|T. Bernard Houghton
|3
|Coatandtierequired (M), 118
|A. Suarez
|x-x-x
|Mark Reid
|4
|Dontforgettoblink , 118
|A. Green
|3-3-4
|Cesar Nambo
|5
|Captured Dreams (L), 118
|R. Alvarado, Jr.
|5-x-x
|Gerald Bennett
|6
|Instant Chaos , 118
|D. Haddock
|10-x-x
|Jorge Diaz
|7
|Shed a Tear , 118
|J. Rodriguez
|x-x-x
|Victor Carrasco, Jr.
2nd-$23,000, Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Song of Honor (L), 119
|R. Mena
|2-1-3
|Claudio Gonzalez
|2
|Wonder City (L), 123
|M. Sanchez
|5-2-5
|Cathal Lynch
|3
|Marketability (L), 117
|J. Rodriguez
|2-4-3
|Pedro Nazario
|4
|Sacred Union (L), 123
|J. Torres
|3-2-1
|Cesar Alcala
|5
|Mineshaft Magic (L), 119
|L. Ocasio
|4-1-1
|Patrick Ashton
|6
|Nakibeya (L), 119
|J. Trejos
|3-7-8
|Abdul Williams
3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bossman Jones , 118
|A. Adorno
|6-x-x
|John Servis
|2
|Courvoisier (L), 118
|P. Lopez
|3-x-x
|Kelly Breen
|3
|Miss Invincible , 108
|S. Spanabel
|x-x-x
|Amira Chichakly
|4
|Eloquist , 118
|F. Pennington
|6-x-x
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|5
|Bold Medication , 118
|R. Mena
|4-x-x
|Greg Compton
|6
|Dangnabbit , 118
|F. Pennington
|8-3-x
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|7
|Sterling Hill , 118
|A. Burgos
|6-x-x
|Michael Bray
|8
|Rich's Way , 118
|D. Centeno
|3-3-4
|Scott Lake
4th-$16,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Canoochee (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|1-2-3
|Ralph Riviezzo
|2
|Mortal Storm (L), 121
|C. Cedeno
|5-2-4
|Gary Capuano
|3
|What About Tonight (L), 121
|L. Ocasio
|1-3-5
|Ralph Riviezzo
|4
|Fairy Wish (L), 121
|J. Rodriguez
|3-3-2
|Jamie Ness
|5
|Chit Chat Girl (L), 111
|E. Ignacio
|5-7-2
|Kenton Morris
|6
|Special Risk (L), 121
|D. Centeno
|4-1-5
|Alan Bedard
|7
|Square Peg (L), 113
|R. Chatrie
|1-1-7
|Kenton Morris
5th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Reel Well , 119
|K. Gomez
|x-x-x
|Sean McDermott
|2
|Maybe It's Time , 119
|A. Marin
|6-6-x
|Michael Gorham
|3
|Arlo Bello (L), 119
|P. Lopez
|2-5-5
|Kevin Boniface
|4
|Epic Starter (M), 119
|A. Green
|x-x-x
|Lynn Ashby
|5
|Merokee (L), 119
|R. Alvarado, Jr.
|7-x-x
|Michael Dini
|6
|Braces (L), 119
|L. Corujo
|6-x-x
|Kevin Boniface
|7
|Palace King , 119
|R. Mena
|x-x-x
|Darien Rodriguez
|8
|Shot Time (L), 119
|C. Cedeno
|4-5-x
|Michael Stidham
|9
|Sweet Dreams Babe , 119
|C. Evans
|7-8-x
|Jose Ramirez
|10
|Prince of Portland (M), 119
|A. Suarez
|5-x-x
|Brittany Russell
|11
|Temple Owl Liam , 119
|A. Cruz
|4-x-x
|Hugh McMahon
|12
|Don'tmakeazeen , 116
|R. Mena
|x-x-x
|Michael Gorham
|13
|Riverland (L), 114
|J. Hiraldo
|10-x-x
|Sean McDermott
|14
|Wine to Roses , 119
|E. Martinez
|3-6-x
|Jose Ramirez
6th-$14,000, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Yondering (L), 119
|J. Hernandez
|2-6-4
|Jose Santaella-Calderon
|2
|Muchacho Macho (L), 119
|J. Rodriguez
|1-2-5
|Jamie Ness
|3
|Jammin Still (L), 119
|E. Lopez
|5-4-9
|Gary Capuano
|4
|End All Get All (L), 114
|J. Hiraldo
|1-5-1
|Anthony Pecoraro
|5
|Load Up Moe (L), 119
|D. Centeno
|1-5-6
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|6
|True Grace (L), 119
|C. Cedeno
|3-6-2
|Shaun Morrow
|7
|Ingreido (L), 119
|D. Chavez
|4-2-2
|Andry Blanco
|8
|Shoulda Had It (L), 117
|A. Suarez
|2-6-1
|D. Peck
7th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sally's Mustang (L), 117
|R. Alvarado, Jr.
|3-1-5
|Mark Reid
|2
|Stir Crazy (L), 117
|V. Carrasco
|6-1-2
|Benjamin Perkins, Jr.
|3
|My Little Rosy (L), 121
|E. Martinez
|1-5-1
|Jose Ramirez
|4
|Takingtimeoff (L), 117
|C. Cedeno
|9-1-2
|Michael Stidham
|5
|That Is Key (L), 116
|J. Hiraldo
|3-5-2
|Ramon Aguayo
|6
|Confirmed Genius (L), 117
|J. Rodriguez
|8-1-1
|Jamie Ness
|7
|Inanna's Quest (L), 117
|A. Green
|1-5-3
|Lynn Ashby
|8
|Intrepid Dream (L), 119
|M. Sanchez
|1-6-1
|Gary Capuano
|9
|Traffic Song (L), 117
|M. Sanchez
|3-1-6
|James Toner
|10
|Caira (L), 121
|J. Rodriguez
|7-9-4
|Joseph Arboritanza
|11
|Forever Dreaming (L), 117
|A. Suarez
|8-1-x
|Michael Dickinson
|12
|Minding Millie (L), 117
|J. Mendoza
|9-4-1
|Juanita Bennett
|13
|Woodbine Way (L), 117
|D. Centeno
|5-3-2
|Horacio DePaz
8th-$13,000, Maiden Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|All the Way Mae (M), 120
|A. Burgos
|x-x-x
|Kelly Deiter
|2
|Emme Roo (L), 124
|J. Trejos
|2-7-6
|Clyde Martin, Jr.
|3
|Normalizeddeviance (L), 112
|E. Ignacio
|3-2-9
|Roque Romero
|4
|Cool Stance (L), 114
|A. Hernandez
|5-5-5
|Diosdado Iglesias
|5
|Offlee Graysful (L), 120
|A. Suarez
|2-2-3
|Gary Contessa
|6
|Cocktails At Eight (L), 113
|S. Spanabel
|2-5-9
|Jose Ramirez
|7
|Bad Temper (L), 120
|J. Betancourt
|6-5-x
|Kelly Deiter
