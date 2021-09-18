1st-$26,000, Maiden Claiming $40,000-$35,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Valiant Gabe , 118C. Cedeno5-3-2Pedro Nazario
2Nato (L), 118J. Hernandez3-x-xT. Bernard Houghton
3Coatandtierequired (M), 118A. Suarezx-x-xMark Reid
4Dontforgettoblink , 118A. Green3-3-4Cesar Nambo
5Captured Dreams (L), 118R. Alvarado, Jr.5-x-xGerald Bennett
6Instant Chaos , 118D. Haddock10-x-xJorge Diaz
7Shed a Tear , 118J. Rodriguezx-x-xVictor Carrasco, Jr.

2nd-$23,000, Claiming $25,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Song of Honor (L), 119R. Mena2-1-3Claudio Gonzalez
2Wonder City (L), 123M. Sanchez5-2-5Cathal Lynch
3Marketability (L), 117J. Rodriguez2-4-3Pedro Nazario
4Sacred Union (L), 123J. Torres3-2-1Cesar Alcala
5Mineshaft Magic (L), 119L. Ocasio4-1-1Patrick Ashton
6Nakibeya (L), 119J. Trejos3-7-8Abdul Williams

3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bossman Jones , 118A. Adorno6-x-xJohn Servis
2Courvoisier (L), 118P. Lopez3-x-xKelly Breen
3Miss Invincible , 108S. Spanabelx-x-xAmira Chichakly
4Eloquist , 118F. Pennington6-x-xRobert Reid, Jr.
5Bold Medication , 118R. Mena4-x-xGreg Compton
6Dangnabbit , 118F. Pennington8-3-xRobert Reid, Jr.
7Sterling Hill , 118A. Burgos6-x-xMichael Bray
8Rich's Way , 118D. Centeno3-3-4Scott Lake

4th-$16,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Canoochee (L), 121L. Rivera1-2-3Ralph Riviezzo
2Mortal Storm (L), 121C. Cedeno5-2-4Gary Capuano
3What About Tonight (L), 121L. Ocasio1-3-5Ralph Riviezzo
4Fairy Wish (L), 121J. Rodriguez3-3-2Jamie Ness
5Chit Chat Girl (L), 111E. Ignacio5-7-2Kenton Morris
6Special Risk (L), 121D. Centeno4-1-5Alan Bedard
7Square Peg (L), 113R. Chatrie1-1-7Kenton Morris

5th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and Seventy Yards (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Reel Well , 119K. Gomezx-x-xSean McDermott
2Maybe It's Time , 119A. Marin6-6-xMichael Gorham
3Arlo Bello (L), 119P. Lopez2-5-5Kevin Boniface
4Epic Starter (M), 119A. Greenx-x-xLynn Ashby
5Merokee (L), 119R. Alvarado, Jr.7-x-xMichael Dini
6Braces (L), 119L. Corujo6-x-xKevin Boniface
7Palace King , 119R. Menax-x-xDarien Rodriguez
8Shot Time (L), 119C. Cedeno4-5-xMichael Stidham
9Sweet Dreams Babe , 119C. Evans7-8-xJose Ramirez
10Prince of Portland (M), 119A. Suarez5-x-xBrittany Russell
11Temple Owl Liam , 119A. Cruz4-x-xHugh McMahon
12Don'tmakeazeen , 116R. Menax-x-xMichael Gorham
13Riverland (L), 114J. Hiraldo10-x-xSean McDermott
14Wine to Roses , 119E. Martinez3-6-xJose Ramirez

6th-$14,000, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Yondering (L), 119J. Hernandez2-6-4Jose Santaella-Calderon
2Muchacho Macho (L), 119J. Rodriguez1-2-5Jamie Ness
3Jammin Still (L), 119E. Lopez5-4-9Gary Capuano
4End All Get All (L), 114J. Hiraldo1-5-1Anthony Pecoraro
5Load Up Moe (L), 119D. Centeno1-5-6Victor Barboza, Jr.
6True Grace (L), 119C. Cedeno3-6-2Shaun Morrow
7Ingreido (L), 119D. Chavez4-2-2Andry Blanco
8Shoulda Had It (L), 117A. Suarez2-6-1D. Peck

7th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sally's Mustang (L), 117R. Alvarado, Jr.3-1-5Mark Reid
2Stir Crazy (L), 117V. Carrasco6-1-2Benjamin Perkins, Jr.
3My Little Rosy (L), 121E. Martinez1-5-1Jose Ramirez
4Takingtimeoff (L), 117C. Cedeno9-1-2Michael Stidham
5That Is Key (L), 116J. Hiraldo3-5-2Ramon Aguayo
6Confirmed Genius (L), 117J. Rodriguez8-1-1Jamie Ness
7Inanna's Quest (L), 117A. Green1-5-3Lynn Ashby
8Intrepid Dream (L), 119M. Sanchez1-6-1Gary Capuano
9Traffic Song (L), 117M. Sanchez3-1-6James Toner
10Caira (L), 121J. Rodriguez7-9-4Joseph Arboritanza
11Forever Dreaming (L), 117A. Suarez8-1-xMichael Dickinson
12Minding Millie (L), 117J. Mendoza9-4-1Juanita Bennett
13Woodbine Way (L), 117D. Centeno5-3-2Horacio DePaz

8th-$13,000, Maiden Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1All the Way Mae (M), 120A. Burgosx-x-xKelly Deiter
2Emme Roo (L), 124J. Trejos2-7-6Clyde Martin, Jr.
3Normalizeddeviance (L), 112E. Ignacio3-2-9Roque Romero
4Cool Stance (L), 114A. Hernandez5-5-5Diosdado Iglesias
5Offlee Graysful (L), 120A. Suarez2-2-3Gary Contessa
6Cocktails At Eight (L), 113S. Spanabel2-5-9Jose Ramirez
7Bad Temper (L), 120J. Betancourt6-5-xKelly Deiter

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

