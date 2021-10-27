1st-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1A Penn Legacy (L), 121A. Marin1-1-8Michael Gorham10/1
2Yabba Dabba Dude (L), 122W. Henry3-8-5Gary Katz10/1
3John's Promise (L), 122R. Mena2-4-2Michael Gorham7/2
4Native Hawk (L), 124C. Cedeno1-1-1Juan Arriagada3/2
5Tomater Gator (L), 115A. Hernandez4-5-8Leslye Bouchard10/1
6They Shot Sonny (L), 122J. Rodriguez3-3-1Jamie Ness2/1

2nd-$19,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Creekmore (L), 122W. Garcia9-1-2Irving Velez8/1
2Kevin Witte (L), 122J. Rodriguez2-1-6Chelsey Moysey2/1
3Lawn Boy (L), 122R. Silvera4-2-1Mark Reid3/1
4Tonka Flower (L), 122J. Berrios1-2-1Wallace Neilson10/1
5Inside Risk (L), 122M. Sanchez6-3-2Gary Capuano4/1
6Dr Harlan (L), 122C. Cedeno5-5-2Jose Rodriguez8/1
7E J's Revenge (L), 122R. Mena7-6-3Carlos Sepulveda6/1

3rd-$26,000, Maiden Claiming $40,000-$35,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Kozy's Wildcat (M), 118C. Cedenox-x-xEdward Allard6/1
2Dontforgettoblink , 116J. Trejos4-5-3Cesar Nambo10/1
3Connecting (L), 118M. Sanchez5-3-3Jane Cibelli2/1
4Pop Pop Susi , 118J. Betancourt5-x-xKelly Deiter12/1
5Heartness , 116J. Rodriguez3-4-3Jamie Ness3/1
6Nimitz , 118R. Silverax-x-xPhil Schoenthal8/1
7Broadway Ruckus (L), 116W. Garcia5-6-xTony Wilson5/1
8Magical Mousse , 118I. Castillox-x-xJesus Cruz8/1

4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tangled Web (L), 113A. Hernandez6-7-6Ian Hemingway6/1
2My Friend Linus (L), 120D. Centeno1-2-3Samuel Cronk8/1
3Americano (L), 110E. Ignacio4-5-6Jesus Rodriguez8/1
4Sancocho (L), 120R. Mena6-6-10Juan Arriagada8/1
5Hit the Ticket (L), 120C. Cedeno4-4-1Greg Compton4/1
6Hot to Seek Her (L), 120J. Torres4-6-2Cesar Alcala5/1
7In Him With Him (L), 120W. Henry7-7-7Sandra Matier15/1
8David's Prospec (L), 120A. Green5-4-4Lynn Ashby10/1
9Mr. Shortandsimple (L), 120J. Rodriguez8-10-6Jose Camejo3/1

5th-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jack Luvs Nova (L), 124J. Rodriguez2-1-3Jose Rodriguez8/5
2Kathern's Joy (L), 121R. Mena3-1-4Juan Arriagada5/1
3Inject the Light (L), 121R. Ordonez6-8-8Samuel Davis12/1
4Quad Eights (L), 124W. Garcia5-3-3Irving Velez8/1
5Phil the Banker (L), 124M. Scaldaferri3-9-3Phillip Cunningham12/1
6Forefront (L), 117A. Hernandez8-7-4Giovanni Luqueno15/1
7Not Invented Here (L), 121C. Cedeno6-5-5Gerald Bennett12/1
8Run Happy Run (L), 121L. Rivera1-3-xMichael Pino3/1
9Maximo Strong (L), 124G. Rivera4-4-6Martin Arosemena15/1

6th-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Whizwit (M), 118D. Centenox-x-xBenjamin Perkins, Jr.5/1
2Life On the Nile (M), 118I. Castillox-x-xJerry Hollendorfer6/1
3Negligence (M), 118R. Silverax-x-xShaun Morrow10/1
4Yo Nessroundonkern , 118J. Rodriguez2-x-xJamie Ness3/1
5Lying Jeff (M), 118R. Menax-x-xD. Peck12/1
6Imperial Bird , 118W. Garciax-x-xTony Wilson10/1
7Cajun Invasion (L), 118C. Cedeno2-4-xEdward Allard2/1
8Street Facts , 118M. Sanchezx-x-xKelly Breen6/1

7th-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1a-Seanow (L), 122J. Rodriguez1-1-1Jamie Ness8/5
2Jeopardy James (L), 122D. Centeno7-2-4Arnaud Delacour6/1
3My Boy Lenny (L), 122C. Cedeno6-5-4Gerald Bennett12/1
4Causeway Jones (L), 119I. Castillo3-1-7Jerry Hollendorfer4/1
5Redeem Eddie (L), 122M. Sanchez2-2-5Andrew Simoff3/1
6a-The King Cheek (L), 119J. Rodriguez2-1-3Jamie Ness8/5
7High Velocity (L), 122R. Silvera8-7-5Scott Lake15/1
8Spitball (L), 122T. Lyapustina2-4-5Jose Corrales10/1
9Steadytillready (L), 122R. Mena5-4-3Jose Camejo12/1

a-Coupled

8th-$40,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1I Am That I Am (L), 121L. Sanchez7-6-5Abdul Williams15/1
2a-Celtic Treasure (L), 121J. Rodriguez2-2-2Jamie Ness7/2
3Kratos (L), 118I. Castillo2-2-4J. Sweezey5/2
4b-Maid the Journey (L), 118R. Silvera8-4-1Gary Contessa8/1
5Tapping the Glass (L), 121D. Centeno4-1-9Gary Capuano9/5
6Twitty City (L), 120R. Mena1-3-4Jose Ramirez10/1
7b-Dr. Ferber (L), 120M. Sanchez1-9-3Gary Contessa8/1
8Unidentified Man (L), 118C. Cedeno1-1-6Greg Compton6/1
9a-Dig Charlie Dig (L), 121J. Rodriguez8-2-1Jamie Ness7/2

a,b-Coupled

9th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tiz Triumphant (L), 121D. Centeno10-5-6Gerald Bennett6/1
2Appeal to Respond (L), 114E. Ignacio6-5-xPaul Aguirre15/1
3Jaime Jamel (L), 121J. Trejos5-10-3Jaime Cruz8/1
4Magic of Love (L), 121C. Cedeno5-3-6Jose Corrales4/1
5Mutakaamil (L), 124J. Rodriguez6-5-4Victor Barboza, Jr.3/1
6Hair of the Dog (L), 124M. Sanchez4-6-5Annette Eubanks2/1
7Panna Mine , 124T. Lyapustinax-x-xChristine Clagett12/1
8Confusion , 117A. Hernandez5-4-5Giovanni Luqueno12/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you