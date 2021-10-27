1st-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|A Penn Legacy (L), 121
|A. Marin
|1-1-8
|Michael Gorham
|10/1
|2
|Yabba Dabba Dude (L), 122
|W. Henry
|3-8-5
|Gary Katz
|10/1
|3
|John's Promise (L), 122
|R. Mena
|2-4-2
|Michael Gorham
|7/2
|4
|Native Hawk (L), 124
|C. Cedeno
|1-1-1
|Juan Arriagada
|3/2
|5
|Tomater Gator (L), 115
|A. Hernandez
|4-5-8
|Leslye Bouchard
|10/1
|6
|They Shot Sonny (L), 122
|J. Rodriguez
|3-3-1
|Jamie Ness
|2/1
2nd-$19,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Creekmore (L), 122
|W. Garcia
|9-1-2
|Irving Velez
|8/1
|2
|Kevin Witte (L), 122
|J. Rodriguez
|2-1-6
|Chelsey Moysey
|2/1
|3
|Lawn Boy (L), 122
|R. Silvera
|4-2-1
|Mark Reid
|3/1
|4
|Tonka Flower (L), 122
|J. Berrios
|1-2-1
|Wallace Neilson
|10/1
|5
|Inside Risk (L), 122
|M. Sanchez
|6-3-2
|Gary Capuano
|4/1
|6
|Dr Harlan (L), 122
|C. Cedeno
|5-5-2
|Jose Rodriguez
|8/1
|7
|E J's Revenge (L), 122
|R. Mena
|7-6-3
|Carlos Sepulveda
|6/1
3rd-$26,000, Maiden Claiming $40,000-$35,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Kozy's Wildcat (M), 118
|C. Cedeno
|x-x-x
|Edward Allard
|6/1
|2
|Dontforgettoblink , 116
|J. Trejos
|4-5-3
|Cesar Nambo
|10/1
|3
|Connecting (L), 118
|M. Sanchez
|5-3-3
|Jane Cibelli
|2/1
|4
|Pop Pop Susi , 118
|J. Betancourt
|5-x-x
|Kelly Deiter
|12/1
|5
|Heartness , 116
|J. Rodriguez
|3-4-3
|Jamie Ness
|3/1
|6
|Nimitz , 118
|R. Silvera
|x-x-x
|Phil Schoenthal
|8/1
|7
|Broadway Ruckus (L), 116
|W. Garcia
|5-6-x
|Tony Wilson
|5/1
|8
|Magical Mousse , 118
|I. Castillo
|x-x-x
|Jesus Cruz
|8/1
4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tangled Web (L), 113
|A. Hernandez
|6-7-6
|Ian Hemingway
|6/1
|2
|My Friend Linus (L), 120
|D. Centeno
|1-2-3
|Samuel Cronk
|8/1
|3
|Americano (L), 110
|E. Ignacio
|4-5-6
|Jesus Rodriguez
|8/1
|4
|Sancocho (L), 120
|R. Mena
|6-6-10
|Juan Arriagada
|8/1
|5
|Hit the Ticket (L), 120
|C. Cedeno
|4-4-1
|Greg Compton
|4/1
|6
|Hot to Seek Her (L), 120
|J. Torres
|4-6-2
|Cesar Alcala
|5/1
|7
|In Him With Him (L), 120
|W. Henry
|7-7-7
|Sandra Matier
|15/1
|8
|David's Prospec (L), 120
|A. Green
|5-4-4
|Lynn Ashby
|10/1
|9
|Mr. Shortandsimple (L), 120
|J. Rodriguez
|8-10-6
|Jose Camejo
|3/1
5th-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jack Luvs Nova (L), 124
|J. Rodriguez
|2-1-3
|Jose Rodriguez
|8/5
|2
|Kathern's Joy (L), 121
|R. Mena
|3-1-4
|Juan Arriagada
|5/1
|3
|Inject the Light (L), 121
|R. Ordonez
|6-8-8
|Samuel Davis
|12/1
|4
|Quad Eights (L), 124
|W. Garcia
|5-3-3
|Irving Velez
|8/1
|5
|Phil the Banker (L), 124
|M. Scaldaferri
|3-9-3
|Phillip Cunningham
|12/1
|6
|Forefront (L), 117
|A. Hernandez
|8-7-4
|Giovanni Luqueno
|15/1
|7
|Not Invented Here (L), 121
|C. Cedeno
|6-5-5
|Gerald Bennett
|12/1
|8
|Run Happy Run (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|1-3-x
|Michael Pino
|3/1
|9
|Maximo Strong (L), 124
|G. Rivera
|4-4-6
|Martin Arosemena
|15/1
6th-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Whizwit (M), 118
|D. Centeno
|x-x-x
|Benjamin Perkins, Jr.
|5/1
|2
|Life On the Nile (M), 118
|I. Castillo
|x-x-x
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6/1
|3
|Negligence (M), 118
|R. Silvera
|x-x-x
|Shaun Morrow
|10/1
|4
|Yo Nessroundonkern , 118
|J. Rodriguez
|2-x-x
|Jamie Ness
|3/1
|5
|Lying Jeff (M), 118
|R. Mena
|x-x-x
|D. Peck
|12/1
|6
|Imperial Bird , 118
|W. Garcia
|x-x-x
|Tony Wilson
|10/1
|7
|Cajun Invasion (L), 118
|C. Cedeno
|2-4-x
|Edward Allard
|2/1
|8
|Street Facts , 118
|M. Sanchez
|x-x-x
|Kelly Breen
|6/1
7th-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|a-Seanow (L), 122
|J. Rodriguez
|1-1-1
|Jamie Ness
|8/5
|2
|Jeopardy James (L), 122
|D. Centeno
|7-2-4
|Arnaud Delacour
|6/1
|3
|My Boy Lenny (L), 122
|C. Cedeno
|6-5-4
|Gerald Bennett
|12/1
|4
|Causeway Jones (L), 119
|I. Castillo
|3-1-7
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4/1
|5
|Redeem Eddie (L), 122
|M. Sanchez
|2-2-5
|Andrew Simoff
|3/1
|6
|a-The King Cheek (L), 119
|J. Rodriguez
|2-1-3
|Jamie Ness
|8/5
|7
|High Velocity (L), 122
|R. Silvera
|8-7-5
|Scott Lake
|15/1
|8
|Spitball (L), 122
|T. Lyapustina
|2-4-5
|Jose Corrales
|10/1
|9
|Steadytillready (L), 122
|R. Mena
|5-4-3
|Jose Camejo
|12/1
a-Coupled
8th-$40,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|I Am That I Am (L), 121
|L. Sanchez
|7-6-5
|Abdul Williams
|15/1
|2
|a-Celtic Treasure (L), 121
|J. Rodriguez
|2-2-2
|Jamie Ness
|7/2
|3
|Kratos (L), 118
|I. Castillo
|2-2-4
|J. Sweezey
|5/2
|4
|b-Maid the Journey (L), 118
|R. Silvera
|8-4-1
|Gary Contessa
|8/1
|5
|Tapping the Glass (L), 121
|D. Centeno
|4-1-9
|Gary Capuano
|9/5
|6
|Twitty City (L), 120
|R. Mena
|1-3-4
|Jose Ramirez
|10/1
|7
|b-Dr. Ferber (L), 120
|M. Sanchez
|1-9-3
|Gary Contessa
|8/1
|8
|Unidentified Man (L), 118
|C. Cedeno
|1-1-6
|Greg Compton
|6/1
|9
|a-Dig Charlie Dig (L), 121
|J. Rodriguez
|8-2-1
|Jamie Ness
|7/2
a,b-Coupled
9th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tiz Triumphant (L), 121
|D. Centeno
|10-5-6
|Gerald Bennett
|6/1
|2
|Appeal to Respond (L), 114
|E. Ignacio
|6-5-x
|Paul Aguirre
|15/1
|3
|Jaime Jamel (L), 121
|J. Trejos
|5-10-3
|Jaime Cruz
|8/1
|4
|Magic of Love (L), 121
|C. Cedeno
|5-3-6
|Jose Corrales
|4/1
|5
|Mutakaamil (L), 124
|J. Rodriguez
|6-5-4
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|3/1
|6
|Hair of the Dog (L), 124
|M. Sanchez
|4-6-5
|Annette Eubanks
|2/1
|7
|Panna Mine , 124
|T. Lyapustina
|x-x-x
|Christine Clagett
|12/1
|8
|Confusion , 117
|A. Hernandez
|5-4-5
|Giovanni Luqueno
|12/1
