1st_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.
|A Penn Legacy
|121
|Native Hawk
|124
|Yabba Dabba Dude
|122
|Tomater Gator
|115
|John's Promise
|122
|They Shot Sonny
|122
2nd_$19,000, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Creekmore
|122
|Inside Risk
|122
|Kevin Witte
|122
|Dr Harlan
|122
|Lawn Boy
|122
|E J's Revenge
|122
|Tonka Flower
|122
3rd_$26,000, mdn cl $40,000-$35,000, 2YO, 5½f.
|Kozy's Wildcat
|118
|Heartness
|116
|Dontforgettoblink
|116
|Nimitz
|118
|Connecting
|118
|Broadway Ruckus
|116
|Pop Pop Susi
|118
|Magical Mousse
|118
4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Tangled Web
|113
|Hot to Seek Her
|120
|My Friend Linus
|120
|In Him With Him
|120
|Americano
|110
|David's Prospec
|120
|Sancocho
|120
|Mr. Shortandsimple
|120
|Hit the Ticket
|120
5th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Jack Luvs Nova
|124
|Forefront
|117
|Kathern's Joy
|121
|Not Invented Here
|121
|Inject the Light
|121
|Run Happy Run
|121
|Quad Eights
|124
|Maximo Strong
|124
|Phil the Banker
|124
6th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Whizwit
|118
|Lying Jeff
|118
|Life On the Nile
|118
|Imperial Bird
|118
|Negligence
|118
|Cajun Invasion
|118
|Yo Nessroundonkern
|118
|Street Facts
|118
7th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|a-Seanow
|122
|a-The King Cheek
|119
|Jeopardy James
|122
|High Velocity
|122
|My Boy Lenny
|122
|Spitball
|122
|Causeway Jones
|119
|Steadytillready
|122
|Redeem Eddie
|122
a-Coupled.
8th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|I Am That I Am
|121
|Twitty City
|120
|a-Celtic Treasure
|121
|b-Dr. Ferber
|120
|Kratos
|118
|Unidentified Man
|118
|b-Maid the Journey
|118
|a-Dig Charlie Dig
|121
|Tapping the Glass
|121
a,b-Coupled.
9th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Tiz Triumphant
|121
|Mutakaamil
|124
|Appeal to Respond
|114
|Hair of the Dog
|124
|Jaime Jamel
|121
|Panna Mine
|124
|Magic of Love
|121
|Confusion
|117
