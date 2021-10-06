1st_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Bourn Wild Again114Lana121
Hello Rosie Say118Grandmary121
Viking Queen118Mikey's Jewel118

2nd_$19,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Cool Stance114Peacelovenkarma121
Steely Band124Truly a Dream121
Emme Roo119Dancing Tiz Way124
Bohemia Babe121Perfect Survivor121

3rd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Susi Sole121Chit Chat Girl111
Uno Tigress121Fairy Wish121
Cougar Vision121Princess Adira123
Fun Paddy121Life in Flash121
Square Peg111

4th_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Shoulda Had It118End All Get All118
Load Up Moe118Commander's Intent119
And Seek121Tempting the Tiger121
Muchacho Macho118Ingreido121

5th_$28,000, st alc, 3YO up, 7½f.

Centerfoldprospect123a-The King Cheek120
Unconquered Spirit123Andrez Conquist121
a-First Citizen121Even Thunder121
Tankerville121Dr. Shane121
Jag121Boat's a Rockin121
Dazzling Truths121

a-Coupled.

6th_$23,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Song of Honor120Sacred Union123
Mit Mazel120Congratsrosy123
Nakibeya115Lexophilia123

7th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Beaux Arts121Above Par121
Strongerthanuknow121Rapidamente121
Olive Kat121Beautiful Grace121
Bucky's Drama121Proper Manners121
Payntdembluesaway121

8th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Normalizeddeviance114Divine Choice121
Agua Roja121Zeena's Rush121
Joyce G.121Drink the Tap114
Lady Tizmo121

