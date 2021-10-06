1st_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Bourn Wild Again
|114
|Lana
|121
|Hello Rosie Say
|118
|Grandmary
|121
|Viking Queen
|118
|Mikey's Jewel
|118
2nd_$19,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Cool Stance
|114
|Peacelovenkarma
|121
|Steely Band
|124
|Truly a Dream
|121
|Emme Roo
|119
|Dancing Tiz Way
|124
|Bohemia Babe
|121
|Perfect Survivor
|121
3rd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Susi Sole
|121
|Chit Chat Girl
|111
|Uno Tigress
|121
|Fairy Wish
|121
|Cougar Vision
|121
|Princess Adira
|123
|Fun Paddy
|121
|Life in Flash
|121
|Square Peg
|111
4th_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Shoulda Had It
|118
|End All Get All
|118
|Load Up Moe
|118
|Commander's Intent
|119
|And Seek
|121
|Tempting the Tiger
|121
|Muchacho Macho
|118
|Ingreido
|121
5th_$28,000, st alc, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Centerfoldprospect
|123
|a-The King Cheek
|120
|Unconquered Spirit
|123
|Andrez Conquist
|121
|a-First Citizen
|121
|Even Thunder
|121
|Tankerville
|121
|Dr. Shane
|121
|Jag
|121
|Boat's a Rockin
|121
|Dazzling Truths
|121
a-Coupled.
6th_$23,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Song of Honor
|120
|Sacred Union
|123
|Mit Mazel
|120
|Congratsrosy
|123
|Nakibeya
|115
|Lexophilia
|123
7th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Beaux Arts
|121
|Above Par
|121
|Strongerthanuknow
|121
|Rapidamente
|121
|Olive Kat
|121
|Beautiful Grace
|121
|Bucky's Drama
|121
|Proper Manners
|121
|Payntdembluesaway
|121
8th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Normalizeddeviance
|114
|Divine Choice
|121
|Agua Roja
|121
|Zeena's Rush
|121
|Joyce G.
|121
|Drink the Tap
|114
|Lady Tizmo
|121
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.