1st_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Intrepid Daydream118Golden Effect118
Prima Ballerina118Nothingmakesense118
Liking It Twisted113Dario's Angel118
Rolin N Controlin118

2nd_$23,000, , 3YO up, 1mi.

Tate120Polterer120
My Danny Boy123Kratos120
Golden Tone120Artistic Reason123
Behemah Star120

3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Trupia120Uncle Jerome120
Bold Licorice120Event Party120
Kodapendent120Cash Kid120
Comedic Timing120

4th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Americano120Iwishiwaspecial120
Royal Asset120Toga Challenger115
Perfetto120Trappeze Artist120
No Fooling Dude120Tonka Flower120

5th_$15,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Leme At Em120Muchacho Macho119
Seven Plus Seven120Ricardito120
Papa Luke120Taino119
The Exception115Edict120
Mega Millions122

6th_$19,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Better With Age123Positive Power123
La Castiglione120Tuff But Fair120
She's All Courage120Artie's Rose120
Flat Out Phoebe120a-Marketability120
Courageous Grace120a-Mikey's Jewel120

a-Coupled.

7th_$25,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Spitball122Heir Port119
Visual Artist122Last Investment119
King Nekia122Palatial Times121
Expensive Style122The Cairo Kid122
Rileys Dude119

8th_$20,000, , 3YO up, 1mi.

Rocket Blast121Coach Adams123
Day111Chase Runner121
Factor This In123Flat Out Flying121
High Command121

9th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.

Dr. Grant118Gutzy118
Diving118Grumley118
Grunder's Call118Pop Pop Susi118
Basti Blue118Cajun Invasion118

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you