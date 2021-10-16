1st_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Intrepid Daydream
|118
|Golden Effect
|118
|Prima Ballerina
|118
|Nothingmakesense
|118
|Liking It Twisted
|113
|Dario's Angel
|118
|Rolin N Controlin
|118
2nd_$23,000, , 3YO up, 1mi.
|Tate
|120
|Polterer
|120
|My Danny Boy
|123
|Kratos
|120
|Golden Tone
|120
|Artistic Reason
|123
|Behemah Star
|120
3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Trupia
|120
|Uncle Jerome
|120
|Bold Licorice
|120
|Event Party
|120
|Kodapendent
|120
|Cash Kid
|120
|Comedic Timing
|120
4th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Americano
|120
|Iwishiwaspecial
|120
|Royal Asset
|120
|Toga Challenger
|115
|Perfetto
|120
|Trappeze Artist
|120
|No Fooling Dude
|120
|Tonka Flower
|120
5th_$15,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Leme At Em
|120
|Muchacho Macho
|119
|Seven Plus Seven
|120
|Ricardito
|120
|Papa Luke
|120
|Taino
|119
|The Exception
|115
|Edict
|120
|Mega Millions
|122
6th_$19,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Better With Age
|123
|Positive Power
|123
|La Castiglione
|120
|Tuff But Fair
|120
|She's All Courage
|120
|Artie's Rose
|120
|Flat Out Phoebe
|120
|a-Marketability
|120
|Courageous Grace
|120
|a-Mikey's Jewel
|120
a-Coupled.
7th_$25,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Spitball
|122
|Heir Port
|119
|Visual Artist
|122
|Last Investment
|119
|King Nekia
|122
|Palatial Times
|121
|Expensive Style
|122
|The Cairo Kid
|122
|Rileys Dude
|119
8th_$20,000, , 3YO up, 1mi.
|Rocket Blast
|121
|Coach Adams
|123
|Day
|111
|Chase Runner
|121
|Factor This In
|123
|Flat Out Flying
|121
|High Command
|121
9th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.
|Dr. Grant
|118
|Gutzy
|118
|Diving
|118
|Grumley
|118
|Grunder's Call
|118
|Pop Pop Susi
|118
|Basti Blue
|118
|Cajun Invasion
|118
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.