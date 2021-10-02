1st_$20,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Tivano121Off the Meds121
El Pillo121Vicarage121
The Robert121Zitman121

2nd_$18,000, cl $12,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Baby Cloud116Ocean Delight120
Be Bop a Lola124Maliciosa117
Pretty Pants121Queen Abarrio124

3rd_$19,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 2YO, 7½f.

Buenas Noches119Menelao119
Balboa's Smile116Epic Starter117
Sweet Dreams Babe117True Dakotan119
Palace King119Sea Ketch119
Maybe It's Time119Shot Time119
Winners Win119Heart of Savino119
Sapio Social117Barberini119

4th_$14,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Spirit Or Spite117Melodious Singer119
Creative Alibi120Sunshine Bay120
R Averie Lynn121Will Take Roses119
Captivating Gal119My Expensive Gift121

5th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

Reel Well118Giantsbane118
Sy Dog118Watch for the Lute118
Solar Tap118Speaking Scout118
Tapit Brio118Walhalla118
Asset Talent118Amarillo118
Oliverorolivier118Mr Boldacious118

6th_$25,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

El Samuro121Roaring River121
Fleetridge118Spotted Bull120
Awesome Launch118Ronin Warrior121
Twitty City118Macho Boy119

7th_$20,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 7½f.

Still the One123Makoto123
Oxbow Pioneer120Rose for a Saint123
Dr. Ferber120Not Invented Here120
Big Tall Dawg123My Candy Biz115
Styner120Declared123
Big Polo120Maximo Strong123
Ohana Empire120Two Princes120

8th_$26,000, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Ucaptured Aero121Sundog124
Jumpingforjoy121Quality too Spare124
Little Burrito116Atlantic Front121

