1st_$20,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Tivano
|121
|Off the Meds
|121
|El Pillo
|121
|Vicarage
|121
|The Robert
|121
|Zitman
|121
2nd_$18,000, cl $12,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Baby Cloud
|116
|Ocean Delight
|120
|Be Bop a Lola
|124
|Maliciosa
|117
|Pretty Pants
|121
|Queen Abarrio
|124
3rd_$19,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 2YO, 7½f.
|Buenas Noches
|119
|Menelao
|119
|Balboa's Smile
|116
|Epic Starter
|117
|Sweet Dreams Babe
|117
|True Dakotan
|119
|Palace King
|119
|Sea Ketch
|119
|Maybe It's Time
|119
|Shot Time
|119
|Winners Win
|119
|Heart of Savino
|119
|Sapio Social
|117
|Barberini
|119
4th_$14,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Spirit Or Spite
|117
|Melodious Singer
|119
|Creative Alibi
|120
|Sunshine Bay
|120
|R Averie Lynn
|121
|Will Take Roses
|119
|Captivating Gal
|119
|My Expensive Gift
|121
5th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Reel Well
|118
|Giantsbane
|118
|Sy Dog
|118
|Watch for the Lute
|118
|Solar Tap
|118
|Speaking Scout
|118
|Tapit Brio
|118
|Walhalla
|118
|Asset Talent
|118
|Amarillo
|118
|Oliverorolivier
|118
|Mr Boldacious
|118
6th_$25,000, cl $20,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|El Samuro
|121
|Roaring River
|121
|Fleetridge
|118
|Spotted Bull
|120
|Awesome Launch
|118
|Ronin Warrior
|121
|Twitty City
|118
|Macho Boy
|119
7th_$20,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Still the One
|123
|Makoto
|123
|Oxbow Pioneer
|120
|Rose for a Saint
|123
|Dr. Ferber
|120
|Not Invented Here
|120
|Big Tall Dawg
|123
|My Candy Biz
|115
|Styner
|120
|Declared
|123
|Big Polo
|120
|Maximo Strong
|123
|Ohana Empire
|120
|Two Princes
|120
8th_$26,000, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Ucaptured Aero
|121
|Sundog
|124
|Jumpingforjoy
|121
|Quality too Spare
|124
|Little Burrito
|116
|Atlantic Front
|121
