1st_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.
|1 (1) Uncle Irish (J.Rodriguez)
|11.80
|3.60
|2.80
|6 (6) Courvoisier (C.Cedeno)
|2.40
|2.10
|3 (3) Mugsy Malone (M.Sanchez)
|2.20
Off 1:19. Time 1:39.10. Fast. Also Ran_Bold Medication, Economizer, My Handsome Man. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $12.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-5) paid $5.98. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $15.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$40,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Defend (M.Sanchez)
|3.60
|2.60
|2.40
|6 (6) Last Romance (J.Ruiz)
|8.20
|4.60
|4 (4) A Dangerous Guy (C.Cedeno)
|4.40
Off 1:50. Time 1:10.29. Fast. Also Ran_Forty Stripes, Amazing Alex, Shed a Tear. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $11.80. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $9.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-4-2) paid $12.85. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-4) paid $30.45.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd_$19,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.
|6 (6) Rustys Gfivefifty (C.Marquez)
|9.40
|3.80
|3.20
|5 (5) True Dakotan (J.Rodriguez)
|3.20
|2.60
|2 (2) Citizen's Fire (J.Hiraldo)
|3.60
Off 2:20. Time 1:40.77. Fast. Also Ran_Menelao, Greylover, Sea Ketch, High Rock, Winners Win. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $24.10. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $8.90. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $12.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $7.80. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $20.35.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th_$19,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Lets Take It Izzy (C.Dominguez)
|10.00
|3.20
|2.40
|3 (3) R Averie Lynn (C.Cedeno)
|2.10
|2.10
|7 (6) La Dame (H.Karamanos)
|4.60
Off 2:50. Time 1:12.61. Fast. Scratched_Tizita, Workinonbeinsingle. Also Ran_You're the Best, Baby Cloud, Bobbies. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1-6-6) 4 Correct Paid $113.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $15.85. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $25.30. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $9.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-7-1) paid $8.96. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-7) paid $23.70.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|8 (8) Luxero (J.Alvelo)
|32.80
|13.40
|6.80
|2 (2) Lost My Vowcher (H.Karamanos)
|5.20
|2.80
|3 (3) Load Up Moe (J.Rodriguez)
|2.20
Off 3:20. Time 1:43.98. Fast. Also Ran_Shoulda Had It, True Grace, Equal Justice, Free Flayme, Yei Yei. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $193.20. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $103.00. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $83.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-3-4) paid $34.95. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $97.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th_$45,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|5 (5) Shackqueenking (A.Suarez)
|6.00
|3.40
|2.60
|4 (4) McElmore Avenue (H.Karamanos)
|4.80
|3.00
|7 (7) Bird King (I.Castillo)
|4.00
Off 3:51. Time 1:40.76. Fast. Also Ran_Dreams Untold, Tusk, Aspect, Zabracadabra. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $181.55. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $51.30. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $12.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-7-1) paid $16.02. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-7) paid $27.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Starburst (C.Marquez)
|10.00
|7.40
|3.60
|6 (6) Ellas My Love (J.Rodriguez)
|4.60
|3.00
|7 (7) Where Paradise Lay (M.Sanchez)
|2.20
Off 4:22. Time 1:11.00. Fast. Also Ran_Singlino, Latin Casino, Smithwick's Spice, Lord Eddard Stark, Dr. Doyle. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-6-8-5-1) 5 Correct Paid $17,149.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $216.85. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $12.70. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $23.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-7-4) paid $35.75. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $34.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th_$22,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|7 (5) Miss Central (C.Cedeno)
|4.20
|2.80
|2.10
|9 (7) Jacrodra's Devil (A.Cruz)
|3.20
|2.20
|5 (3) Outworkable (J.Rodriguez)
|2.40
Off 4:52. Time 1:06.58. Fast. Scratched_Streetgara, Suwannee Chick. Also Ran_High Dollar Date, Icy Reply, Anahiya's Dream, One Pair of Hands, She's Luckyinlove. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-5-1-2/3/7) 4 Correct Paid $716.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $34.60. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $17.70. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $5.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-5-10) paid $6.80. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-5) paid $6.60. Attendance unavailable. $1,780,016. Handle $42,499. Total Handle $1,822,515.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.