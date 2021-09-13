3rd-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, On the Turf, Clear
Off 2:20. Good. opened up, held well
Fractional/Final Time: 22.620, 46.330, 1:11.850, 1:39.050, 00.000, 1:43.250.
Trainer: Jose Ramirez
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Handsome Mike-Goodbye Beautiful
Scratched: Chit Chat Girl, Tink, Jumpin Jett.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|My Little Rosy
|120
|1
|3
|1-1
|1-2½
|1-6
|1-4
|1-2½
|E. Martinez
|2.60
|Nevisian Spirit
|121
|2
|1
|5-hd
|5-1
|3-hd
|2-6
|2-4¾
|C. Marquez
|2.50
|Pride Leader
|118
|7
|5
|6-1½
|6-1
|7-6
|4-hd
|3-2
|A. Suarez
|15.80
|Don't Charge It
|120
|3
|2
|4-1½
|4-2½
|5-4
|3-2
|4-2¾
|R. Mena
|4.00
|No Sniveling
|120
|5
|8
|7-4
|7-5
|6-1½
|7-2
|5-3
|A. Green
|7.70
|Hetty G.
|123
|4
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6-nk
|E. Lopez
|19.60
|Sundrenched
|120
|8
|7
|3-4½
|3-6
|4-hd
|5-1½
|7-2¼
|C. Cedeno
|11.80
|Uncle Mo's Affair
|113
|6
|4
|2-1½
|2-2½
|2-hd
|6-3
|8
|S. Spanabel
|5.50
|1 (1)
|My Little Rosy
|7.20
|4.00
|2.80
|2 (2)
|Nevisian Spirit
|3.00
|2.80
|9 (7)
|Pride Leader
|5.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $16.95. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $19.30; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $12.60; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-9-3) paid $30.68; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-9) paid $50.75;
