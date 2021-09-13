3rd-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, On the Turf, Clear

Off 2:20. Good. opened up, held well

Fractional/Final Time: 22.620, 46.330, 1:11.850, 1:39.050, 00.000, 1:43.250.

Trainer: Jose Ramirez

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Handsome Mike-Goodbye Beautiful

Scratched: Chit Chat Girl, Tink, Jumpin Jett.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
My Little Rosy120131-11-2½1-61-41-2½E. Martinez2.60
Nevisian Spirit121215-hd5-13-hd2-62-4¾C. Marquez2.50
Pride Leader118756-1½6-17-64-hd3-2A. Suarez15.80
Don't Charge It120324-1½4-2½5-43-24-2¾R. Mena4.00
No Sniveling120587-47-56-1½7-25-3A. Green7.70
Hetty G.1234688886-nkE. Lopez19.60
Sundrenched120873-4½3-64-hd5-1½7-2¼C. Cedeno11.80
Uncle Mo's Affair113642-1½2-2½2-hd6-38S. Spanabel5.50
1 (1)My Little Rosy7.204.002.80
2 (2)Nevisian Spirit3.002.80
9 (7)Pride Leader5.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $16.95. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $19.30; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $12.60; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-9-3) paid $30.68; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-9) paid $50.75;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you