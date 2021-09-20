2nd-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:47. Good. 3w bid turn, drew clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.010, 46.810, 59.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.200.

Trainer: Baltazar Galvan

Winner: CH F, 3, by Shackleford-One Pretty Lady

Scratched: Bella Serena, Catirusia.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
My Expensive Gift120413-13-31-11-7¾E. Martinez0.50
Yeyetzi124121-½1-hd2-22-1¾A. Marin3.40
Competent124232-32-13-43-4¼K. Mendez7.00
Driver's License12454554-24-6¾A. Green5.30
Slip Slidin115354-14-hd55J. Hiraldo23.10
5 (4)My Expensive Gift3.002.102.10
1 (1)Yeyetzi3.002.60
3 (2)Competent3.00

$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $6.60; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $3.90; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $6.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you