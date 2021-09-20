2nd-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:47. Good. 3w bid turn, drew clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.010, 46.810, 59.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.200.
Trainer: Baltazar Galvan
Winner: CH F, 3, by Shackleford-One Pretty Lady
Scratched: Bella Serena, Catirusia.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|My Expensive Gift
|120
|4
|1
|3-1
|3-3
|1-1
|1-7¾
|E. Martinez
|0.50
|Yeyetzi
|124
|1
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-2
|2-1¾
|A. Marin
|3.40
|Competent
|124
|2
|3
|2-3
|2-1
|3-4
|3-4¼
|K. Mendez
|7.00
|Driver's License
|124
|5
|4
|5
|5
|4-2
|4-6¾
|A. Green
|5.30
|Slip Slidin
|115
|3
|5
|4-1
|4-hd
|5
|5
|J. Hiraldo
|23.10
|5 (4)
|My Expensive Gift
|3.00
|2.10
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Yeyetzi
|3.00
|2.60
|3 (2)
|Competent
|3.00
$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $6.60; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $3.90; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-3) paid $6.50;
