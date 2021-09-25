4th-$22,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:48. 5. led, drew away in hand
Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 46.080, 58.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.860.
Trainer: Andry Blanco
Winner: GR/RO C, 2, by He's Had Enough-Super Trooper
Scratched: Pistol Or Shotgun, Speak Unity.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Peter D
|118
|2
|6
|1-1
|1-2½
|1-5
|1-8½
|M. Sanchez
|9.60
|4.60
|3.20
|3.80
|Loose Ends
|118
|8
|3
|7-7
|7-13
|5-1½
|2-hd
|C. Marquez
|3.00
|2.60
|1.30
|Dontforgettoblink
|118
|3
|8
|6-3½
|6-1½
|3-hd
|3-1
|J. Trejos
|3.00
|4.70
|Crabs N Beer
|118
|4
|1
|3-1
|3-2
|2-2
|4-5
|J. Rodriguez
|4.00
|Neigh Dude
|118
|1
|7
|2-1½
|2-hd
|4-1½
|5-8
|A. Suarez
|9.70
|Wine to Roses
|116
|7
|2
|4-1½
|5-½
|7-8
|6-1¾
|A. Green
|33.90
|Rocky Dice
|118
|5
|4
|8
|8
|8
|7-3¼
|E. Lopez
|60.30
|Abendego
|118
|6
|5
|5-1
|4-1½
|6-1
|8
|C. Cedeno
|16.20
$0.5 Pick 4 (7-4,5,6-5-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,172.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $96.45. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $31.00; $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $16.30; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-5-6) paid $10.64; $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-5) paid $18.45; Attendance unavailable. $2,735,713. Handle $34,394. Total Handle $2,770,107.
