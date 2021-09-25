4th-$22,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:48. 5. led, drew away in hand

Fractional/Final Time: 21.980, 46.080, 58.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.860.

Trainer: Andry Blanco

Winner: GR/RO C, 2, by He's Had Enough-Super Trooper

Scratched: Pistol Or Shotgun, Speak Unity.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Peter D118261-11-2½1-51-8½M. Sanchez9.604.603.203.80
Loose Ends118837-77-135-1½2-hdC. Marquez3.002.601.30
Dontforgettoblink118386-3½6-1½3-hd3-1J. Trejos3.004.70
Crabs N Beer118413-13-22-24-5J. Rodriguez4.00
Neigh Dude118172-1½2-hd4-1½5-8A. Suarez9.70
Wine to Roses116724-1½5-½7-86-1¾A. Green33.90
Rocky Dice118548887-3¼E. Lopez60.30
Abendego118655-14-1½6-18C. Cedeno16.20

$0.5 Pick 4 (7-4,5,6-5-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,172.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $96.45. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $31.00; $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $16.30; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-5-6) paid $10.64; $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-5) paid $18.45; Attendance unavailable. $2,735,713. Handle $34,394. Total Handle $2,770,107.

