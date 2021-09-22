1st-$19,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:17. 2,4. drew clear, driving,
Fractional/Final Time: 25.350, 50.680, 1:15.140, 1:40.710, 00.000, 1:47.020.
Trainer: Michael Trombetta
Winner: B G, 3, by Gemologist-Brushed by Love
Scratched: Santo.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|King Alan
|119
|2
|2
|2-hd
|2-½
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-3¼
|J. Rodriguez
|0.90
|Gregoria's Bay
|119
|5
|4
|3-1½
|3-1
|3-hd
|3-2½
|2-3¼
|J. Betancourt
|2.50
|El Guapo
|119
|4
|1
|1-1
|1-1½
|2-2
|2-hd
|3-1½
|E. Martinez
|17.30
|Big Daddy Buzz
|119
|1
|3
|4-4
|4-7
|4-7
|4-4
|4-½
|C. Cedeno
|2.10
|Enano
|119
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|R. Mena
|25.10
|3 (2)
|King Alan
|3.80
|2.20
|2.10
|6 (5)
|Gregoria's Bay
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (4)
|El Guapo
|6.00
$1 Exacta (3-6) paid $4.40; $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-5) paid $14.85;
