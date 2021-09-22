1st-$19,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:17. 2,4. drew clear, driving,

Fractional/Final Time: 25.350, 50.680, 1:15.140, 1:40.710, 00.000, 1:47.020.

Trainer: Michael Trombetta

Winner: B G, 3, by Gemologist-Brushed by Love

Scratched: Santo.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
King Alan119222-hd2-½1-hd1-21-3¼J. Rodriguez0.90
Gregoria's Bay119543-1½3-13-hd3-2½2-3¼J. Betancourt2.50
El Guapo119411-11-1½2-22-hd3-1½E. Martinez17.30
Big Daddy Buzz119134-44-74-74-44-½C. Cedeno2.10
Enano1193555555R. Mena25.10
3 (2)King Alan3.802.202.10
6 (5)Gregoria's Bay2.602.20
5 (4)El Guapo6.00

$1 Exacta (3-6) paid $4.40; $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-5) paid $14.85;

