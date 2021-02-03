DOVER, Del. (AP) — Myles Carter had a season-high 21 points as Delaware State ended its season-opening 11-game losing streak, edging past Lancaster Bible College 81-80 on Wednesday.
Delaware State trailed 80-73 with 2:45 left, but closed on an 8-0 run — with six straight points from Carter.
Pinky Wiley had 17 points and Zach Kent added 11 for Delaware State (1-11). The Hornets forced a season-high 20 turnovers.
Jordan Shewbridge had 20 points and six rebounds for the Chargers. Andrew Zentner added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Grant Sareyka had 12 points.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com