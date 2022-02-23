Delegate Advisors Names President and Chief Investment Officer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022--
Delegate Advisors, a leading independent wealth management and family office services firm, is pleased to announce that Benjamin Thompson has joined the firm and will serve as president and chief investment officer. This newest addition to the growing team will further Delegate’s focus on delivering exceptional client benefit through creative wealth planning and innovative, independent implementation across clients’ investment portfolios. Ben’s role will focus on strengthening existing processes and systems and creating new best practices to enhance Delegate’s client experience, while playing a leadership role for the firm’s investment offering.
“Ben is a talented and passionate individual who holds an impressive list of credentials and has decades of successful experience in the investment industry. We know that our clients will benefit greatly from his unique blend of expertise, and we are excited to welcome him to our team,” said Andy Hart, Delegate’s co-founder and CEO. “Ben will enhance Delegate’s culture and increase capacity to create and execute entirely customized investment strategies from inception. As our firm continues to grow it is critical that we are able to continue and enhance the bespoke services we provide each client.”
Prior to joining Delegate, Mr. Thompson led the U.S. Division of Fiera Capital Corporation, a global asset management firm offering traditional and alternative investment solutions to clients across North America, Europe, and Asia. For decades, his industry experience has been shaped through portfolio management roles in the asset management units of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan and the co-founding and leadership of boutique manager Samson Capital Advisors. His experience includes institutional and private clients, having worked with ultra-high net worth families for years during his career.
Mr. Thompson said of his decision to join the firm, “Delegate is a unique group of dedicated individuals who are passionate about their purpose and the impact that purpose can have on the lives of the individuals and families they serve. The Delegate team puts the client first in everything they do—it is one of the things that resonated most with me throughout my interactions with them. I am looking forward to the collaboration I will share with the team and to ensuring our firm continues to earn the confidence of our clients.”
Since 2012, Delegate has remained dedicated to providing successful individuals, families, and entrepreneurs with wealth management and family office solutions specifically designed to support their increasingly complex financial lives—meeting them where they are, at the intersection of life and wealth.
About Delegate Advisors
Founded in 2012, Delegate Advisors is an independent wealth advisory firm that works with families to simplify their financial lives. Life with wealth can be complicated but we are here as wealth strategists and investment professionals to guide families every step of the way. Delegate is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC. To learn more, please visit www.delegateadvisors.com.
