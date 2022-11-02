LEXINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Deliveright, the company behind the leading final-mile digital delivery platform, Grasshopper, is announcing a new partnership with digital supply chain network, Elemica. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform.
The integration enables Elemica's clients with access to Deliveright's unique capabilities to drive increased revenue, sustained growth, and improved customer experience. Companies leveraging Elemica’s supply chain automation software will connect and communicate directly with Deliveright’s Grasshopper platform and its digital supply chain network. The alliance was driven by Deliveright customer Nuevo, a Canadian-based company working to streamline all stages of supply chain fulfillment, from the point of origin to the customer’s home, through its ERP.
“Logistics leaders are still reeling from supply chain challenges, and we are thrilled to contribute to the solution by joining Elemica’s digital supply chain network,” said Doug Ladden, CEO and co-founder of Deliveright. “There is nothing ordinary about the industry today and Elemica paves the way for growth, priming customers to capitalize on ever-evolving innovation and maximize productivity.”
The global ERP software market size is projected to grow from $49.3 billion in 2022 to $90.6 billion by 2029, driven by the need to automate business processes through digital transformation.
“Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, and the need for automation and visibility within the logistics processes are more vital than ever,” said Tom Schorr, director of alliances and partnerships, Elemica. “Deliveright’s unique TMS and WMS capabilities combined with its ability to seamlessly streamline operations and increase efficiency is consequential for organizations to extend their reach beyond their own four walls.”
To learn more about Deliveright, visit www.deliveright.com.
About Deliveright
Deliveright is the first AI-powered logistics and delivery technology company to solve final-mile, heavy goods delivery challenges for e-commerce, retailers, and manufacturers needing white-glove service. Launched in 2018 to streamline the supply chain for heavy goods, Deliveright’s technology, combined with its vast delivery network, makes white-glove delivery seamless, transparent, and accessible for businesses of all sizes, enabling improved customer experience and increased revenue. Deliveright’s proprietary logistics technology platform, Grasshopper®, manages all stages of fulfillment, enabling complete supply chain visibility to the customer’s home. Serving more than 1,000 customers in e-commerce and manufacturing across the furniture, industrial equipment, and transportation industries, Grasshopper is also licensed nationwide by delivery and freight companies, ensuring that every delivery is tracked across a complex transportation network and customer service platform. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates nationwide and in Canada. For more information, visit https://www.deliveright.com/.
About Elemica
Elemica is the world’s leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005380/en/
CONTACT: Press
Jill Rosenthal for Deliveright
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Deliveright
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/02/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/02/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005380/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.