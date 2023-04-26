SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Genians, the industry pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today that Deloitte, its Gold sales partner in Chile, and RAS Infotech, its sole distributor in the Middle East, have each been presented once again with Genians’ award for Best Global Partner of the Year in 2022. Both partners have achieved excellent sales and customer support performance and demonstrated best-in-class cybersecurity knowledge and practices year over year.
- Deloitte, which recently joined forces with Makros, a Genians sales partner in Chile, has grown its NAC revenues by 132%
- RAS Infotech has grown its NAC revenues by 120%
Further, Deloitte has enhanced its end-to-end cybersecurity solution and service offerings by leveraging Makros’s proven cybersecurity business in Chile in conjunction with Genians’ Network Access Control (NAC) solutions.
Marcelo Díaz, former CEO of Makros and a Deloitte Cyber Risk Partner, notes “the importance of NAC has only grown in recent years, as supporting regulatory compliance has become increasingly critical. As a result, we made a great decision to partner with Genians. Unlike other NAC vendors, Genians provides flexible deployment options like subscription-based Cloud-Managed NAC, which makes it easier for us to quickly meet customers’ NAC requirements more effectively and economically. Now, as Genians has further enhanced its NAC product to support Zero Trust security initiatives, this will further bolster the effectiveness of Deloitte’s cybersecurity practices overall.”
RAS Infotech CEO Akram Khazi comments further that “Genians makes it easier to deliver NAC solutions to any type and size of organization by simplifying the complexity of traditional NAC features and by providing the essential cybersecurity features needed to support ZTNA. Many new customers in finance, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and the retail sector have been attracted to Genians NAC as it covers the core requirements supporting regulatory compliance, such as ISO 27002, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, SAMA, and NIST. Team RASInfotech feels confident that Genians’ technology and innovation can definitely help it to expand their market both vertically and horizontally.”
As Dong-bum Lee, Genians’ Co-founder and CEO, notes: “I am so glad to hear that both of these partners are able to run their cybersecurity businesses successfully with Genians technology. NAC is somewhat tricky as it requires various networking and cybersecurity knowledge and experience. However, our partners are clearly complementing Genians’ technology thanks to the quality of their expertise and efforts. Many kudos again to Deloitte and RAS Infotech for their achievements.”
Kyeyeon Kim, Genians’ Co-founder and CTO, further adds that “as both partners have indicated, the role of NAC for regulatory compliance in the evolving network environment is indispensable. However, NAC alone is not enough to address the full range of cybersecurity challenges and new business requirements needed to support a hybrid workforce. That is why Genians’ NAC was enhanced to support ZTNA. Further, Genians’ NAC-driven ZTNA solutions will orchestrate existing cybersecurity solutions to remove silos and maximize cybersecurity performance and investment.”
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.
About RAS Infotech
RAS Infotech Limited, Dubai, was established in 2000 with its office in Dubai Internet City with the sole objective of providing complete Network Security and Network Management Solutions for the Middle East. In the 15+ years since its founding, RAS has won more than 1,000 satisfied clients. It is to the credit of its sales and support teams and consulting professionals that these clients have renewed their faith in RAS year after year.
About Genians
Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) provides the industry’s leading Network Access Control solution, which helps maintain full visibility and control of all your network assets and ensures they are operating at the highest levels of security and compliance. Genians secures millions of various endpoints in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, energy, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians keeps working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with community and industry leaders around the world.
