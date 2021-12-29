NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
Delos Capital (“Delos”) and The Silverfern Group (“Silverfern”) announced today that they have partnered with the management team of Pioneer Recycling Services, LLC (“Pioneer” or the “Company”) to complete the acquisition of the Company.
Pioneer, based in Tacoma, WA, is an industry leader in co-mingled residential recycling in the Pacific Northwest. Pioneer’s recycling centers focus on providing reliable environmental services and solutions for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers.
“We are excited to partner with Silverfern and the management team of Pioneer, a best-in-class provider of sustainable recycling services,” said Michael Rakiter, Partner at Delos Capital. “Since the Company’s formation in 2014, the founders of Pioneer have consistently invested in state-of-the-art equipment and process innovation to provide the highest levels of service.”
Silverfern Managing Director Deepak Ghosh added, “Pioneer has demonstrated that the Company is a leading provider of recycling services in the Pacific Northwest, and we are happy to partner with the management team to grow the Company.”
Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Tommy Crenshaw said, “Pioneer is thrilled with our new partnership. We are confident that deploying Delos and Silverfern’s proven growth strategies will ensure long-term profitability for all stakeholders.”
Pioneer Chief Operating Officer Greg Ryan added, “These are exciting times. Capitalizing on our cutting-edge technology and processes, our management team is united with Delos and Silverfern on a go-forward plan to assure Pioneer’s continued success.”
About Delos Capital
Delos Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth investments. Additional information is available at www.deloscap.com
About The Silverfern Group
Silverfern is a global middle-market investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.silfern.com
