1st-$12,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rebel Rumble (L), 123T. Thornton5-5-9Karl Broberg
2Classic Greeley (L), 120C. Fusilier9-2-7Dale White, Sr.
3From Now On (L), 115V. Del-Cid2-5-6Brian Huval
4Paddock Pick (L), 123T. Thornton3-3-6Karl Broberg
5Summer Appeal (L), 123A. Castillo3-5-3John Bernard
6Gettinintomischief (L), 123A. Birzer4-6-5Henry Guillory, Jr.
7Applewood (L), 123A. Broussard5-6-3Ronald Matthieu
8Whiskey's Gone (L), 120T. Pompell9-7-4Brett Brinkman
9Zipzaptime (L), 123D. Magnon3-7-8Rylee Grudzien

2nd-$17,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Relax Town (L), 116T. Thornton2-1-6Karl Broberg
2Waypoint (L), 119A. Birzer2-5-1Juan Larrosa
3Egeauxtism (L), 117J. Stokes6-1-3Allen Landry
4One Time Gem (L), 119J. Dominguez10-10-4Keith Bourgeois
5Here Comes Magic (L), 119T. Pompell6-1-3Brett Brinkman
6Aligned Interest (L), 116M. Baca1-1-4Edith Mojica
7Hunk of a Hit (L), 120T. Thornton2-2-7Karl Broberg
8Easy to Miss (L), 120G. Melancon3-2-7Donald Rubin
9Quana Dude (L), 120A. Birzer4-2-2Juan Larrosa

3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bougie Marie (M), 121D. Floresx-x-xClifford Dodson
2Jus Gimme a Call (L), 121J. Dominguez4-x-xSteven Asmussen
3Friendly Aces (M), 121K. Romanx-x-xSamuel Breaux
4Custom for Tina (M), 121J. Guzmanx-x-xHenry Johnson, Jr.
5Mylies Star (L), 121A. Broussard3-4-9Ricky Courville
6Violet Shadows (L), 121J. Guerrero4-7-xTim Dixon
7Leudeal (L), 121O. Martinez3-4-3David Gomez
8Chickietown Star (M), 121K. Smithx-x-xWinston Cormier
9Cuwinsky (M), 121T. Thorntonx-x-xAl Pike
10Boston Prospect (M), 121P. Ramirezx-x-xThomas Sam
11Run Natalie Run (L), 121T. Kennedy2-x-xRonnie Ward
12Smiling Angel (L), 121P. Ramirez6-8-xClifford Dodson

4th-$30,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Krafty Boy (L), 120D. Magnon2-4-3Rylee Grudzien
2Meditate (L), 120A. Castillo1-3-7Jorge Lara
3Tensas Toddy (L), 123T. Thornton1-2-8Karl Broberg
4Much Class (L), 120J. Stokes4-1-3Allen Landry
5Forestdungone (L), 120C. McMahon5-7-1Karl Broberg
6Greeley's Dealer (L), 120J. Guerrero4-3-6Dale White, Sr.
7My Book (L), 120T. Pompell4-7-5Houston Cormier
8Unwanted Intruder (L), 120A. Broussard4-6-8Ricky Courville

5th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Underdog (L), 119A. Broussard4-5-4Scott Gelner
2Cape Town Willy (L), 115V. Del-Cid2-4-7Michael Antwine
3Flat Out Love (L), 120J. Stokes6-2-7Allen Landry
4Apriority Storm (L), 116A. Birzer9-6-5Randy Pedigo
5Grey Rogue (L), 119C. McMahon2-1-1Edward Cox
6Dreamonmebaby (L), 120J. Dominguez5-4-2Steven Asmussen
7Cajuns Golden Pond (L), 116J. Guerrero8-7-4Tim Dixon
8Red Buffalo (L), 120J. Burningham9-7-4Eric Nelson, Jr.
9War Player (L), 117C. Fusilier6-4-3Sarah Delany
10Sailing Jett (L), 120T. Thornton1-2-3Karl Broberg

6th-$17,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Stormy Sunrise (L), 123O. Martinez7-1-3Eric Nelson, Jr.
2Em's Miss Prado (L), 123P. Ramirez1-2-3Judy Beavin
3C. F. Shelauh (L), 119T. Thornton2-3-2Karl Broberg
4Table One (L), 122J. Dominguez6-7-4Joel Berndt
5Us Second Cute Pie (L), 122K. Roman3-1-4Benjamin Zeno
6Earnestine N Hazel (L), 122D. Magnon6-5-1Rylee Grudzien
7Don't Mine Me (L), 123J. Guerrero2-2-5Isai Gonzalez
8Alittlebitofsmarty (L), 123A. Castillo7-9-1Jarvis Vincent
9Devastating Beauty (L), 120J. Burningham1-5-3Henry West, Jr.
10Fasted (L), 122M. Baca6-7-7Joel Garza

7th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Laughing Latinos (L), 115V. Del-Cid6-1-8Eduardo Ramirez
2Rare Strain (L), 120C. McMahon1-4-3Karl Broberg
3Broadway Jones (L), 120K. Roman1-3-3Terry Vance
4Bunkie's Song (L), 119J. Stokes2-4-3Allen Landry
5Wise Anchor (L), 119T. Thornton3-2-4Karl Broberg
6Now You Rules (L), 120J. Dominguez3-7-3Eduardo Ramirez
7Velvet Ridge (L), 119T. Kennedy5-3-1Thomas Amoss
8Our Blue Jay (L), 120A. Castillo3-2-1Michael Antwine
9Doctor Leo (L), 119A. Birzer7-1-1Juan Larrosa
10Huffs Taz a Boo (L), 120P. Ramirez2-4-6Thomas Sam

8th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Double Bogey (L), 123A. Castillo5-5-9Jarvis Vincent
2Dixieland Music (L), 119K. Roman8-1-3Ronnie Ward
3Moonshinerboy (L), 123P. Ramirez5-5-6Clifford Dodson
4My Boy Gus (L), 122J. Guerrero7-7-5Isai Gonzalez
5On Tilt (L), 123D. Flores3-7-2Patti Turner
6Lundi (L), 119J. Stokes9-7-1Allen Landry
7Gonna Getcha (L), 123T. Kennedy5-6-6Timothy Martin
8Funny Actor (L), 122J. Dominguez3-1-4Juan Larrosa
9Duritz (L), 123A. Birzer1-5-4Greg Tracy
10Flat Out Freed (L), 118V. Del-Cid9-10-6Isai Gonzalez
11River King (L), 120J. Guerrero2-5-4Nicholas Latour
12Bobby Boots (L), 123E. Ruiz7-6-8Mark Hibdon

9th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mischevious Robert (L), 119P. Ramirez7-6-5Benjamin Zeno
2F J's Gem (L), 123K. Smith6-4-7Chad Maturin
3My Boy Sam (L), 118V. Del-Cid3-x-xRonnie Ward
4Spirit Soul (L), 122A. Birzer3-5-3Timothy Martin
5Actifdash (L), 120A. Castillo2-5-5Donald Melancon
6Sir Overanalyze (L), 119O. Martinez2-7-2Rosa Ramirez
7Porque Si (L), 123M. Baca5-4-6Edith Mojica
8Kasens Train (L), 119C. McMahon4-3-2Alex De Beauville
9Xietelehuas (L), 122E. Ruiz8-8-11Jarmondrick Broussard
10Indy Fireball (M), 122D. Floresx-x-xRonnie Ward
11Windsor Academy (L), 122T. Pompell2-5-3Brett Brinkman

