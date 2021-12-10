1st-$12,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rebel Rumble (L), 123
|T. Thornton
|5-5-9
|Karl Broberg
|2
|Classic Greeley (L), 120
|C. Fusilier
|9-2-7
|Dale White, Sr.
|3
|From Now On (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|2-5-6
|Brian Huval
|4
|Paddock Pick (L), 123
|T. Thornton
|3-3-6
|Karl Broberg
|5
|Summer Appeal (L), 123
|A. Castillo
|3-5-3
|John Bernard
|6
|Gettinintomischief (L), 123
|A. Birzer
|4-6-5
|Henry Guillory, Jr.
|7
|Applewood (L), 123
|A. Broussard
|5-6-3
|Ronald Matthieu
|8
|Whiskey's Gone (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|9-7-4
|Brett Brinkman
|9
|Zipzaptime (L), 123
|D. Magnon
|3-7-8
|Rylee Grudzien
2nd-$17,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Relax Town (L), 116
|T. Thornton
|2-1-6
|Karl Broberg
|2
|Waypoint (L), 119
|A. Birzer
|2-5-1
|Juan Larrosa
|3
|Egeauxtism (L), 117
|J. Stokes
|6-1-3
|Allen Landry
|4
|One Time Gem (L), 119
|J. Dominguez
|10-10-4
|Keith Bourgeois
|5
|Here Comes Magic (L), 119
|T. Pompell
|6-1-3
|Brett Brinkman
|6
|Aligned Interest (L), 116
|M. Baca
|1-1-4
|Edith Mojica
|7
|Hunk of a Hit (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|2-2-7
|Karl Broberg
|8
|Easy to Miss (L), 120
|G. Melancon
|3-2-7
|Donald Rubin
|9
|Quana Dude (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|4-2-2
|Juan Larrosa
3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bougie Marie (M), 121
|D. Flores
|x-x-x
|Clifford Dodson
|2
|Jus Gimme a Call (L), 121
|J. Dominguez
|4-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|3
|Friendly Aces (M), 121
|K. Roman
|x-x-x
|Samuel Breaux
|4
|Custom for Tina (M), 121
|J. Guzman
|x-x-x
|Henry Johnson, Jr.
|5
|Mylies Star (L), 121
|A. Broussard
|3-4-9
|Ricky Courville
|6
|Violet Shadows (L), 121
|J. Guerrero
|4-7-x
|Tim Dixon
|7
|Leudeal (L), 121
|O. Martinez
|3-4-3
|David Gomez
|8
|Chickietown Star (M), 121
|K. Smith
|x-x-x
|Winston Cormier
|9
|Cuwinsky (M), 121
|T. Thornton
|x-x-x
|Al Pike
|10
|Boston Prospect (M), 121
|P. Ramirez
|x-x-x
|Thomas Sam
|11
|Run Natalie Run (L), 121
|T. Kennedy
|2-x-x
|Ronnie Ward
|12
|Smiling Angel (L), 121
|P. Ramirez
|6-8-x
|Clifford Dodson
4th-$30,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Krafty Boy (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|2-4-3
|Rylee Grudzien
|2
|Meditate (L), 120
|A. Castillo
|1-3-7
|Jorge Lara
|3
|Tensas Toddy (L), 123
|T. Thornton
|1-2-8
|Karl Broberg
|4
|Much Class (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|4-1-3
|Allen Landry
|5
|Forestdungone (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|5-7-1
|Karl Broberg
|6
|Greeley's Dealer (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|4-3-6
|Dale White, Sr.
|7
|My Book (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|4-7-5
|Houston Cormier
|8
|Unwanted Intruder (L), 120
|A. Broussard
|4-6-8
|Ricky Courville
5th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Underdog (L), 119
|A. Broussard
|4-5-4
|Scott Gelner
|2
|Cape Town Willy (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|2-4-7
|Michael Antwine
|3
|Flat Out Love (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|6-2-7
|Allen Landry
|4
|Apriority Storm (L), 116
|A. Birzer
|9-6-5
|Randy Pedigo
|5
|Grey Rogue (L), 119
|C. McMahon
|2-1-1
|Edward Cox
|6
|Dreamonmebaby (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|5-4-2
|Steven Asmussen
|7
|Cajuns Golden Pond (L), 116
|J. Guerrero
|8-7-4
|Tim Dixon
|8
|Red Buffalo (L), 120
|J. Burningham
|9-7-4
|Eric Nelson, Jr.
|9
|War Player (L), 117
|C. Fusilier
|6-4-3
|Sarah Delany
|10
|Sailing Jett (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|1-2-3
|Karl Broberg
6th-$17,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Stormy Sunrise (L), 123
|O. Martinez
|7-1-3
|Eric Nelson, Jr.
|2
|Em's Miss Prado (L), 123
|P. Ramirez
|1-2-3
|Judy Beavin
|3
|C. F. Shelauh (L), 119
|T. Thornton
|2-3-2
|Karl Broberg
|4
|Table One (L), 122
|J. Dominguez
|6-7-4
|Joel Berndt
|5
|Us Second Cute Pie (L), 122
|K. Roman
|3-1-4
|Benjamin Zeno
|6
|Earnestine N Hazel (L), 122
|D. Magnon
|6-5-1
|Rylee Grudzien
|7
|Don't Mine Me (L), 123
|J. Guerrero
|2-2-5
|Isai Gonzalez
|8
|Alittlebitofsmarty (L), 123
|A. Castillo
|7-9-1
|Jarvis Vincent
|9
|Devastating Beauty (L), 120
|J. Burningham
|1-5-3
|Henry West, Jr.
|10
|Fasted (L), 122
|M. Baca
|6-7-7
|Joel Garza
7th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Laughing Latinos (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|6-1-8
|Eduardo Ramirez
|2
|Rare Strain (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|1-4-3
|Karl Broberg
|3
|Broadway Jones (L), 120
|K. Roman
|1-3-3
|Terry Vance
|4
|Bunkie's Song (L), 119
|J. Stokes
|2-4-3
|Allen Landry
|5
|Wise Anchor (L), 119
|T. Thornton
|3-2-4
|Karl Broberg
|6
|Now You Rules (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|3-7-3
|Eduardo Ramirez
|7
|Velvet Ridge (L), 119
|T. Kennedy
|5-3-1
|Thomas Amoss
|8
|Our Blue Jay (L), 120
|A. Castillo
|3-2-1
|Michael Antwine
|9
|Doctor Leo (L), 119
|A. Birzer
|7-1-1
|Juan Larrosa
|10
|Huffs Taz a Boo (L), 120
|P. Ramirez
|2-4-6
|Thomas Sam
8th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Double Bogey (L), 123
|A. Castillo
|5-5-9
|Jarvis Vincent
|2
|Dixieland Music (L), 119
|K. Roman
|8-1-3
|Ronnie Ward
|3
|Moonshinerboy (L), 123
|P. Ramirez
|5-5-6
|Clifford Dodson
|4
|My Boy Gus (L), 122
|J. Guerrero
|7-7-5
|Isai Gonzalez
|5
|On Tilt (L), 123
|D. Flores
|3-7-2
|Patti Turner
|6
|Lundi (L), 119
|J. Stokes
|9-7-1
|Allen Landry
|7
|Gonna Getcha (L), 123
|T. Kennedy
|5-6-6
|Timothy Martin
|8
|Funny Actor (L), 122
|J. Dominguez
|3-1-4
|Juan Larrosa
|9
|Duritz (L), 123
|A. Birzer
|1-5-4
|Greg Tracy
|10
|Flat Out Freed (L), 118
|V. Del-Cid
|9-10-6
|Isai Gonzalez
|11
|River King (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|2-5-4
|Nicholas Latour
|12
|Bobby Boots (L), 123
|E. Ruiz
|7-6-8
|Mark Hibdon
9th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mischevious Robert (L), 119
|P. Ramirez
|7-6-5
|Benjamin Zeno
|2
|F J's Gem (L), 123
|K. Smith
|6-4-7
|Chad Maturin
|3
|My Boy Sam (L), 118
|V. Del-Cid
|3-x-x
|Ronnie Ward
|4
|Spirit Soul (L), 122
|A. Birzer
|3-5-3
|Timothy Martin
|5
|Actifdash (L), 120
|A. Castillo
|2-5-5
|Donald Melancon
|6
|Sir Overanalyze (L), 119
|O. Martinez
|2-7-2
|Rosa Ramirez
|7
|Porque Si (L), 123
|M. Baca
|5-4-6
|Edith Mojica
|8
|Kasens Train (L), 119
|C. McMahon
|4-3-2
|Alex De Beauville
|9
|Xietelehuas (L), 122
|E. Ruiz
|8-8-11
|Jarmondrick Broussard
|10
|Indy Fireball (M), 122
|D. Flores
|x-x-x
|Ronnie Ward
|11
|Windsor Academy (L), 122
|T. Pompell
|2-5-3
|Brett Brinkman
