1st-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1I'll Raise You (L), 117T. Thornton2-1-6Karl Broberg
2Coco Tiger (L), 120J. Stokes5-4-2Allen Landry
3Jake the Band Man (L), 117J. Guerrero4-1-3Jarmondrick Broussard
4Rusty Cage (L), 120A. Pusac1-6-5Chris Richard
5Curtin's Up (L), 120C. Fusilier1-1-5Keith Bourgeois
6I'm Looking Up (L), 115V. Del-Cid8-4-7Brett Brinkman
7Polo Art (L), 120T. Pompell3-1-1Randy Klopp
8Available Star (L), 117T. Thornton2-2-6Karl Broberg
9Limbo's Promise (L), 120A. Birzer2-1-4Bonnie Birzer

2nd-$12,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tiz One Fee (L), 120T. Thornton5-7-6Karl Broberg
2Pretty Production (L), 120J. Journet5-3-5Benjamin Zeno
3Fianna Hills (L), 123J. Guzman8-4-1Jeffery Reeves, Jr.
4Honest Woman (L), 120D. Flores5-2-8Patti Turner
5Harlans Warrior (L), 118V. Del-Cid7-7-1Nicholas Latour
6Honest N Lucky (L), 123A. Castillo5-1-8Tim Dixon
7Happy Sonrisa (L), 123J. Dominguez4-1-4Joseph Foster
8Panterita (L), 123J. Guerrero6-2-6Isai Gonzalez
9Girl Thirsty (L), 120T. Thornton4-2-2Karl Broberg

3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Charlie's Peak , 121T. Kennedyx-x-xLee Thomas
2Courtly Doc (L), 121J. Guerrero2-x-xJerry Cart
3Roseisalwaysrite (M), 116V. Del-Cidx-x-xDoris Hebert
4Smiling Angel (L), 121P. Ramirez8-x-xClifford Dodson
5Boston Lucille (M), 121C. McMahonx-x-xKenneth Roberts, Sr.
6El Caliente Lady (M), 121J. Burninghamx-x-xEric Nelson, Jr.
7Snapperee , 121T. Thorntonx-x-xKarl Broberg
8Charlie T (M), 121T. Kennedyx-x-xLee Thomas
9Scarlet Storm (M), 121A. Broussardx-x-xRicky Courville
10Lacis Jewel (M), 121T. Pompellx-x-xScott Gelner

4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1My Fortunate Son (L), 122A. Pusac4-6-6Timothy Martin
2Storm the Field (L), 122G. Melancon5-2-2Donald Rubin
3Thirtyeight (L), 122C. McMahon1-4-8Alex De Beauville
4Lucky Pegasus (L), 123C. Rodriguez10-7-14Alvin Romero
5Cajun Berti (L), 119K. Smith5-7-5Randy Degeyter, Jr.
6Pioneer Pride (L), 119J. Dominguez5-2-1Chasey Pomier
7David's Grace (L), 123J. Guerrero1-7-3Patti Turner
8Shady Monkey (L), 119R. Edison8-3-9Barbara Alcantara
9Sugarland Express (L), 119D. Flores4-7-4Patti Turner
10Wicked Fitz (L), 119T. Thornton3-4-10Karl Broberg
11Sing Loud (L), 122J. Dominguez4-5-3Eduardo Ramirez

5th-$16,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Apriority Lady (L), 122T. Pompell8-6-4Lee Thomas
2Simple Sunday (L), 122K. Roman2-4-7Ronnie Ward
3Kaitlyn's Court (L), 122A. Broussard5-3-8Carol Constantine
4Our Little Girl (L), 122K. Smith2-3-4Edith Mojica
5Last Ghost (L), 122C. Fusilier5-5-3Kearney Segura
6Gabi's Goldenheart (M), 122J. Dominguezx-x-xTerry Vance
7Storm Breach (L), 122T. Kennedy6-3-2Samuel Breaux
8Track Queen (L), 122T. Thornton4-4-2Allen Landry
9Custom Made (L), 122J. Stokes6-6-3Allen Landry
10My Deposit (L), 122C. McMahon2-3-xBenjamin Zeno

6th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1She's Seventeen (L), 117T. Kennedy8-2-5Isai Gonzalez
2Bind On Earth (L), 119J. Stokes1-4-4Dale White, Sr.
3Gentlemen's Girl (L), 117D. Flores6-10-1Henry West, Jr.
4Miss Underrated (L), 117K. Smith4-3-6Juan Larrosa
5Ella's Lil Star (L), 117G. Melancon5-3-5Emile Schwandt
6G Kate (L), 120J. Dominguez6-1-4Ronnie Ward
7Lucky Every Day (L), 120J. Guerrero2-5-3Isai Gonzalez
8Kick N Kiss (L), 117C. McMahon5-7-1Roland Patt, Jr.
9Sassy Mallory (L), 117J. Burningham7-6-5Randy Shamsie, Sr.
10Marquee Moment (L), 115V. Del-Cid10-7-5Peter DeRousselle
11Bind Me Up (L), 120T. Thornton1-6-3Karl Broberg

7th-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Spread the Faith (L), 120J. Guerrero7-5-7Robert Schultz
2Kensley's Hippie (L), 120J. Stokes7-1-4Kearney Segura
3I'm a Special Star (L), 119D. Flores9-1-1Angel Medina
4Broad Decision (L), 120P. Ramirez5-6-1Hance Robbins, Jr.
5Chasin Gracie (L), 115V. Del-Cid8-8-8Katina Milburn
6Lenape Drive (L), 120T. Pompell5-6-4Lee Thomas
7Pray Ide Sing (L), 120C. McMahon5-7-1Jose Ramirez
8Aw Shucks (L), 120T. Thornton2-3-6Karl Broberg
9Sunnyonastormyday (L), 120M. Baca6-4-5Edward Cox
10Fuelinjectedprayer (L), 120O. Martinez7-5-2Henry Dunn
11War Song (L), 120C. McMahon6-6-1Kenneth Roberts, Sr.
12B B Moody (L), 119J. Guerrero1-2-1David Barnes

8th-$38,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), Seven and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sammy Danseur Jr. (L), 116O. Martinez6-7-3Henry Dunn
2Bode's Light (L), 119J. Stokes7-1-4Kearney Segura
3Elusive d'Oro (L), 120G. Melancon3-3-8Glenn Delahoussaye
4American Code (L), 120A. Birzer2-1-3Nicole Ruggeri
5Sarcastic Tone (L), 119T. Thornton1-4-3Karl Broberg
6Copper King (L), 120T. Pompell2-6-1Randy Klopp
7Jackman (L), 119T. Thornton7-2-5Karl Broberg
8Love to Singh (L), 117D. Magnon2-6-6Joseph Kanhai
9Mischief's Machine (L), 120C. Fusilier3-1-7Victor Arceneaux

9th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lone Star Express (L), 119A. Birzer7-7-xAntonio Alberto
2Shady's Turn (L), 122M. Baca4-x-xRobertino Diodoro
3Gildersleeve (L), 120K. Roman8-9-2Ronnie Ward
4Believe in Parts (L), 119T. Thornton8-x-xKarl Broberg
5Lullaby Bandit (L), 115V. Del-Cid5-8-3Ronnie Averett
6Elisher (L), 120J. Stokes2-3-3Allen Landry
7Toocan Dance (L), 120J. Guzman3-5-3Jorge Lara
8Zongland (L), 120T. Pompell5-5-6Phillip Dison
9Dryspell (L), 117H. Torres2-6-3Timothy Martin
10Mr. Curlin (L), 119C. McMahon4-6-6Andrea Ali
11Brush With Caution (L), 120C. McMahon9-9-8Samuel Breaux
12Sassy's Prospector (L), 119P. Ramirez6-10-3Thomas Sam

