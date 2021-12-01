1st-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|I'll Raise You (L), 117
|T. Thornton
|2-1-6
|Karl Broberg
|2
|Coco Tiger (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|5-4-2
|Allen Landry
|3
|Jake the Band Man (L), 117
|J. Guerrero
|4-1-3
|Jarmondrick Broussard
|4
|Rusty Cage (L), 120
|A. Pusac
|1-6-5
|Chris Richard
|5
|Curtin's Up (L), 120
|C. Fusilier
|1-1-5
|Keith Bourgeois
|6
|I'm Looking Up (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|8-4-7
|Brett Brinkman
|7
|Polo Art (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|3-1-1
|Randy Klopp
|8
|Available Star (L), 117
|T. Thornton
|2-2-6
|Karl Broberg
|9
|Limbo's Promise (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|2-1-4
|Bonnie Birzer
2nd-$12,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tiz One Fee (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|5-7-6
|Karl Broberg
|2
|Pretty Production (L), 120
|J. Journet
|5-3-5
|Benjamin Zeno
|3
|Fianna Hills (L), 123
|J. Guzman
|8-4-1
|Jeffery Reeves, Jr.
|4
|Honest Woman (L), 120
|D. Flores
|5-2-8
|Patti Turner
|5
|Harlans Warrior (L), 118
|V. Del-Cid
|7-7-1
|Nicholas Latour
|6
|Honest N Lucky (L), 123
|A. Castillo
|5-1-8
|Tim Dixon
|7
|Happy Sonrisa (L), 123
|J. Dominguez
|4-1-4
|Joseph Foster
|8
|Panterita (L), 123
|J. Guerrero
|6-2-6
|Isai Gonzalez
|9
|Girl Thirsty (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|4-2-2
|Karl Broberg
3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Charlie's Peak , 121
|T. Kennedy
|x-x-x
|Lee Thomas
|2
|Courtly Doc (L), 121
|J. Guerrero
|2-x-x
|Jerry Cart
|3
|Roseisalwaysrite (M), 116
|V. Del-Cid
|x-x-x
|Doris Hebert
|4
|Smiling Angel (L), 121
|P. Ramirez
|8-x-x
|Clifford Dodson
|5
|Boston Lucille (M), 121
|C. McMahon
|x-x-x
|Kenneth Roberts, Sr.
|6
|El Caliente Lady (M), 121
|J. Burningham
|x-x-x
|Eric Nelson, Jr.
|7
|Snapperee , 121
|T. Thornton
|x-x-x
|Karl Broberg
|8
|Charlie T (M), 121
|T. Kennedy
|x-x-x
|Lee Thomas
|9
|Scarlet Storm (M), 121
|A. Broussard
|x-x-x
|Ricky Courville
|10
|Lacis Jewel (M), 121
|T. Pompell
|x-x-x
|Scott Gelner
4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|My Fortunate Son (L), 122
|A. Pusac
|4-6-6
|Timothy Martin
|2
|Storm the Field (L), 122
|G. Melancon
|5-2-2
|Donald Rubin
|3
|Thirtyeight (L), 122
|C. McMahon
|1-4-8
|Alex De Beauville
|4
|Lucky Pegasus (L), 123
|C. Rodriguez
|10-7-14
|Alvin Romero
|5
|Cajun Berti (L), 119
|K. Smith
|5-7-5
|Randy Degeyter, Jr.
|6
|Pioneer Pride (L), 119
|J. Dominguez
|5-2-1
|Chasey Pomier
|7
|David's Grace (L), 123
|J. Guerrero
|1-7-3
|Patti Turner
|8
|Shady Monkey (L), 119
|R. Edison
|8-3-9
|Barbara Alcantara
|9
|Sugarland Express (L), 119
|D. Flores
|4-7-4
|Patti Turner
|10
|Wicked Fitz (L), 119
|T. Thornton
|3-4-10
|Karl Broberg
|11
|Sing Loud (L), 122
|J. Dominguez
|4-5-3
|Eduardo Ramirez
5th-$16,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Apriority Lady (L), 122
|T. Pompell
|8-6-4
|Lee Thomas
|2
|Simple Sunday (L), 122
|K. Roman
|2-4-7
|Ronnie Ward
|3
|Kaitlyn's Court (L), 122
|A. Broussard
|5-3-8
|Carol Constantine
|4
|Our Little Girl (L), 122
|K. Smith
|2-3-4
|Edith Mojica
|5
|Last Ghost (L), 122
|C. Fusilier
|5-5-3
|Kearney Segura
|6
|Gabi's Goldenheart (M), 122
|J. Dominguez
|x-x-x
|Terry Vance
|7
|Storm Breach (L), 122
|T. Kennedy
|6-3-2
|Samuel Breaux
|8
|Track Queen (L), 122
|T. Thornton
|4-4-2
|Allen Landry
|9
|Custom Made (L), 122
|J. Stokes
|6-6-3
|Allen Landry
|10
|My Deposit (L), 122
|C. McMahon
|2-3-x
|Benjamin Zeno
6th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|She's Seventeen (L), 117
|T. Kennedy
|8-2-5
|Isai Gonzalez
|2
|Bind On Earth (L), 119
|J. Stokes
|1-4-4
|Dale White, Sr.
|3
|Gentlemen's Girl (L), 117
|D. Flores
|6-10-1
|Henry West, Jr.
|4
|Miss Underrated (L), 117
|K. Smith
|4-3-6
|Juan Larrosa
|5
|Ella's Lil Star (L), 117
|G. Melancon
|5-3-5
|Emile Schwandt
|6
|G Kate (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|6-1-4
|Ronnie Ward
|7
|Lucky Every Day (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|2-5-3
|Isai Gonzalez
|8
|Kick N Kiss (L), 117
|C. McMahon
|5-7-1
|Roland Patt, Jr.
|9
|Sassy Mallory (L), 117
|J. Burningham
|7-6-5
|Randy Shamsie, Sr.
|10
|Marquee Moment (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|10-7-5
|Peter DeRousselle
|11
|Bind Me Up (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|1-6-3
|Karl Broberg
7th-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Spread the Faith (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|7-5-7
|Robert Schultz
|2
|Kensley's Hippie (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|7-1-4
|Kearney Segura
|3
|I'm a Special Star (L), 119
|D. Flores
|9-1-1
|Angel Medina
|4
|Broad Decision (L), 120
|P. Ramirez
|5-6-1
|Hance Robbins, Jr.
|5
|Chasin Gracie (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|8-8-8
|Katina Milburn
|6
|Lenape Drive (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|5-6-4
|Lee Thomas
|7
|Pray Ide Sing (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|5-7-1
|Jose Ramirez
|8
|Aw Shucks (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|2-3-6
|Karl Broberg
|9
|Sunnyonastormyday (L), 120
|M. Baca
|6-4-5
|Edward Cox
|10
|Fuelinjectedprayer (L), 120
|O. Martinez
|7-5-2
|Henry Dunn
|11
|War Song (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|6-6-1
|Kenneth Roberts, Sr.
|12
|B B Moody (L), 119
|J. Guerrero
|1-2-1
|David Barnes
8th-$38,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), Seven and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sammy Danseur Jr. (L), 116
|O. Martinez
|6-7-3
|Henry Dunn
|2
|Bode's Light (L), 119
|J. Stokes
|7-1-4
|Kearney Segura
|3
|Elusive d'Oro (L), 120
|G. Melancon
|3-3-8
|Glenn Delahoussaye
|4
|American Code (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|2-1-3
|Nicole Ruggeri
|5
|Sarcastic Tone (L), 119
|T. Thornton
|1-4-3
|Karl Broberg
|6
|Copper King (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|2-6-1
|Randy Klopp
|7
|Jackman (L), 119
|T. Thornton
|7-2-5
|Karl Broberg
|8
|Love to Singh (L), 117
|D. Magnon
|2-6-6
|Joseph Kanhai
|9
|Mischief's Machine (L), 120
|C. Fusilier
|3-1-7
|Victor Arceneaux
9th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lone Star Express (L), 119
|A. Birzer
|7-7-x
|Antonio Alberto
|2
|Shady's Turn (L), 122
|M. Baca
|4-x-x
|Robertino Diodoro
|3
|Gildersleeve (L), 120
|K. Roman
|8-9-2
|Ronnie Ward
|4
|Believe in Parts (L), 119
|T. Thornton
|8-x-x
|Karl Broberg
|5
|Lullaby Bandit (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|5-8-3
|Ronnie Averett
|6
|Elisher (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|2-3-3
|Allen Landry
|7
|Toocan Dance (L), 120
|J. Guzman
|3-5-3
|Jorge Lara
|8
|Zongland (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|5-5-6
|Phillip Dison
|9
|Dryspell (L), 117
|H. Torres
|2-6-3
|Timothy Martin
|10
|Mr. Curlin (L), 119
|C. McMahon
|4-6-6
|Andrea Ali
|11
|Brush With Caution (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|9-9-8
|Samuel Breaux
|12
|Sassy's Prospector (L), 119
|P. Ramirez
|6-10-3
|Thomas Sam
