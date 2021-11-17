1st-$16,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Papa Jr (L), 121
|J. Guerrero
|8-6-5
|Tim Dixon
|2
|Corn Soup (M), 121
|K. Smith
|x-x-x
|Doris Hebert
|3
|Young Tuscan , 121
|A. Broussard
|6-5-6
|Lee Thomas
|4
|Zoey's Hippie (L), 121
|C. Fusilier
|3-5-x
|Kearney Segura
|5
|Gray Dane (L), 121
|G. Melancon
|7-x-x
|Dane Noel
|6
|Courtofgulch (M), 121
|M. Baca
|x-x-x
|Kenneth Roberts, Sr.
|7
|Famous Yankee (L), 121
|T. Thornton
|5-x-x
|Andrea Ali
|8
|My Little Leo (L), 121
|W. Rodriguez
|8-4-x
|Jose Ramirez
2nd-$16,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Full of Run (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|5-7-1
|Phillip Dison
|2
|Laddie Boy (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|3-6-2
|Rylee Grudzien
|3
|Chaosmos (L), 120
|K. Smith
|6-2-8
|Russell Richard
|4
|My Call (L), 117
|T. Thornton
|5-6-1
|Karl Broberg
|5
|Turn On the Magic (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|5-2-4
|Juan Larrosa
|6
|Giant Influence (L), 120
|D. Flores
|2-6-2
|Angel Medina
|7
|October Surprise (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|2-1-2
|Sarah Delany
|8
|Tapalist (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|3-2-1
|Robertino Diodoro
|9
|Dance Kingdom (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|9-2-4
|Juan Larrosa
|10
|Forevamo (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|1-4-2
|Karl Broberg
3rd-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Smooth Custom (L), 121
|C. McMahon
|7-x-x
|Andrea Ali
|2
|Starship Festival (L), 121
|W. Rodriguez
|8-9-2
|Kenneth Westlye
|3
|Killingsworth (L), 121
|T. Kennedy
|7-x-x
|Kenneth Roberts, Sr.
|4
|Big Sessy (L), 121
|E. Ruiz
|8-7-9
|Veronica Davis
|5
|Struttin Apriority (M), 121
|K. Smith
|x-x-x
|Lee Thomas
|6
|Prado's Priority (L), 121
|C. Fusilier
|2-2-x
|Dale White, Sr.
|7
|A Million Lights (M), 121
|J. Guzman
|x-x-x
|Henry Johnson, Jr.
|8
|Time Twister (M), 121
|P. Ramirez
|x-x-x
|Samuel Breaux
4th-$12,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gettinintomischief (L), 123
|A. Pusac
|6-5-4
|Henry Guillory, Jr.
|2
|Buck Dynasty (L), 123
|T. Pompell
|9-10-5
|Houston Cormier
|3
|Taken Back (L), 120
|T. Kennedy
|7-4-4
|Cortland Harrison
|4
|From Now On (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|5-6-5
|Brian Huval
|5
|Zipzaptime (L), 123
|D. Magnon
|7-8-7
|Rylee Grudzien
|6
|Debonnaire Dude (L), 123
|C. McMahon
|2-5-3
|Eduardo Ramirez
|7
|Smok'n Policy (L), 123
|T. Thornton
|8-3-4
|Karl Broberg
|8
|Charming Bullet (L), 123
|K. Smith
|8-7-8
|Casey Clark
|9
|Applewood (L), 123
|A. Broussard
|6-3-7
|Ronald Matthieu
|10
|Cool Individual (L), 120
|C. Fusilier
|4-6-4
|Allen Landry
|11
|Mr Makeithappen (L), 120
|B. Taylor
|7-7-5
|Ricky Demouchet
|12
|Banjo Bill (L), 123
|E. Ruiz
|9-9-8
|Mark Hibdon
5th-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Immaculate Glory (M), 121
|G. Melancon
|x-x-x
|Chris Richard
|2
|Sangria City (L), 121
|T. Thornton
|2-2-2
|Karl Broberg
|3
|Julesforyou , 121
|J. Stokes
|x-x-x
|Brent Toups
|4
|Lawless Times (M), 121
|C. McMahon
|x-x-x
|W. Calhoun
|5
|Bourn (M), 121
|J. Dominguez
|x-x-x
|Thomas Amoss
|6
|American Reality (L), 121
|E. Ruiz
|5-4-8
|Mark Hibdon
|7
|Sister Sis (L), 121
|J. Guerrero
|5-8-8
|Scott Gelner
|8
|Azul Tequila (M), 121
|J. Vargas
|x-x-x
|Oscar Modica
|9
|D'oro Moon (L), 121
|A. Birzer
|6-x-x
|Bonnie Birzer
|10
|Hey Sissy (M), 116
|V. Del-Cid
|x-x-x
|Tim Dixon
6th-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Flurry of Feathers (L), 118
|P. Ramirez
|1-2-2
|Judy Beavin
|2
|Orb's Soul (L), 120
|A. Broussard
|2-4-4
|Mervin Holland
|3
|Susan Strong (L), 118
|J. Guzman
|8-1-1
|Jeffery Reeves, Jr.
|4
|Whipum Naenae (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|1-2-7
|Allen Dupuy
|5
|Limitless Mazie (L), 117
|A. Castillo
|9-4-1
|Donald Bruno
|6
|Tourrista (L), 118
|T. Kennedy
|5-3-4
|Cortland Harrison
|7
|Glory to Me (L), 117
|R. Morales
|5-2-1
|Martin Meza
|8
|Hero of Gold (L), 120
|K. Smith
|3-6-4
|Carol Constantine
|9
|Puye Timing (L), 118
|C. McMahon
|6-5-3
|Robertino Diodoro
7th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dare Felix (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|2-8-5
|Joel Berndt
|2
|Midnight Spirit (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|1-2-1
|Bonnie Birzer
|3
|Nate's Way (L), 120
|K. Smith
|4-7-1
|Juan Larrosa
|4
|Freudian Sip (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|8-2-5
|Rylee Grudzien
|5
|D'rock (L), 120
|W. Rodriguez
|6-1-2
|Kenneth Westlye
|6
|Bettercalljohn (L), 117
|T. Pompell
|7-10-7
|Allen Dupuy
|7
|Buckets (L), 117
|K. Roman
|7-5-3
|Juan Larrosa
|8
|Strong Rules (L), 115
|C. Fusilier
|8-6-3
|Dale White, Sr.
|9
|Rusty Cage (L), 120
|A. Pusac
|6-5-1
|Chris Richard
|10
|King Cookie (L), 117
|C. Rodriguez
|8-8-5
|Alvin Romero
|11
|Fuelinjectedprayer (L), 117
|O. Martinez
|7-5-2
|Henry Dunn
|12
|Ice Peak (L), 120
|A. Broussard
|3-1-6
|Chasey Pomier
8th-$42,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Highland Creek (L), 118
|C. McMahon
|5-2-1
|W. Calhoun
|2
|Egeauxtism (L), 117
|J. Stokes
|1-3-7
|Allen Landry
|3
|Muffin Nuts (L), 120
|A. Broussard
|2-4-5
|Alan Klanfer
|4
|Love to Singh (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|6-6-6
|Joseph Kanhai
|5
|Wise Anchor (L), 118
|T. Thornton
|2-4-3
|Karl Broberg
|6
|Cameo Dancer (L), 118
|J. Vargas
|3-10-7
|Rafael Gomez
|7
|Callinginthenight (L), 120
|A. Castillo
|2-3-4
|Andrew Cascio
|8
|Doctor Leo (L), 118
|J. Dominguez
|1-1-5
|Juan Larrosa
|9
|Charlies Ticket (L), 120
|J. Guzman
|4-4-3
|Henry Johnson, Jr.
|10
|Wrongwayhighway (L), 118
|C. Fusilier
|7-5-1
|Victor Arceneaux
|11
|Sammy Danseur Jr. (L), 118
|O. Martinez
|6-7-3
|Henry Dunn
|12
|Now You Rules (L), 120
|K. Smith
|7-3-3
|Thomas Nixon
9th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Flat Out Freed (L), 118
|V. Del-Cid
|10-6-1
|Isai Gonzalez
|2
|Sing Loud (L), 121
|J. Dominguez
|4-5-3
|Eduardo Ramirez
|3
|Traelee (L), 123
|C. McMahon
|7-5-4
|Cortland Harrison
|4
|Cajun Berti (L), 118
|K. Smith
|7-5-4
|Randy Degeyter, Jr.
|5
|Nosbor (L), 121
|A. Birzer
|8-5-6
|Bonnie Birzer
|6
|My Boy Gus (L), 121
|J. Guerrero
|7-5-6
|Isai Gonzalez
|7
|South Al Sparky (L), 118
|R. Morales
|7-6-2
|Juan Larrosa
|8
|On Tilt (L), 123
|D. Flores
|7-2-3
|Patti Turner
|9
|My Fortunate Son (L), 121
|A. Pusac
|6-6-1
|Timothy Martin
|10
|One Proud Boy (L), 120
|P. Ramirez
|2-6-4
|Andrea Ali
|11
|Crown Rocket (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|5-1-2
|Timothy Martin
|12
|Cool Fire (L), 118
|J. Vargas
|10-3-9
|Rosa Ramirez
