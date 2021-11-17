1st-$16,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Papa Jr (L), 121J. Guerrero8-6-5Tim Dixon
2Corn Soup (M), 121K. Smithx-x-xDoris Hebert
3Young Tuscan , 121A. Broussard6-5-6Lee Thomas
4Zoey's Hippie (L), 121C. Fusilier3-5-xKearney Segura
5Gray Dane (L), 121G. Melancon7-x-xDane Noel
6Courtofgulch (M), 121M. Bacax-x-xKenneth Roberts, Sr.
7Famous Yankee (L), 121T. Thornton5-x-xAndrea Ali
8My Little Leo (L), 121W. Rodriguez8-4-xJose Ramirez

2nd-$16,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Full of Run (L), 120T. Pompell5-7-1Phillip Dison
2Laddie Boy (L), 120D. Magnon3-6-2Rylee Grudzien
3Chaosmos (L), 120K. Smith6-2-8Russell Richard
4My Call (L), 117T. Thornton5-6-1Karl Broberg
5Turn On the Magic (L), 120J. Dominguez5-2-4Juan Larrosa
6Giant Influence (L), 120D. Flores2-6-2Angel Medina
7October Surprise (L), 120J. Guerrero2-1-2Sarah Delany
8Tapalist (L), 120C. McMahon3-2-1Robertino Diodoro
9Dance Kingdom (L), 120J. Dominguez9-2-4Juan Larrosa
10Forevamo (L), 120T. Thornton1-4-2Karl Broberg

3rd-$25,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Smooth Custom (L), 121C. McMahon7-x-xAndrea Ali
2Starship Festival (L), 121W. Rodriguez8-9-2Kenneth Westlye
3Killingsworth (L), 121T. Kennedy7-x-xKenneth Roberts, Sr.
4Big Sessy (L), 121E. Ruiz8-7-9Veronica Davis
5Struttin Apriority (M), 121K. Smithx-x-xLee Thomas
6Prado's Priority (L), 121C. Fusilier2-2-xDale White, Sr.
7A Million Lights (M), 121J. Guzmanx-x-xHenry Johnson, Jr.
8Time Twister (M), 121P. Ramirezx-x-xSamuel Breaux

4th-$12,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gettinintomischief (L), 123A. Pusac6-5-4Henry Guillory, Jr.
2Buck Dynasty (L), 123T. Pompell9-10-5Houston Cormier
3Taken Back (L), 120T. Kennedy7-4-4Cortland Harrison
4From Now On (L), 115V. Del-Cid5-6-5Brian Huval
5Zipzaptime (L), 123D. Magnon7-8-7Rylee Grudzien
6Debonnaire Dude (L), 123C. McMahon2-5-3Eduardo Ramirez
7Smok'n Policy (L), 123T. Thornton8-3-4Karl Broberg
8Charming Bullet (L), 123K. Smith8-7-8Casey Clark
9Applewood (L), 123A. Broussard6-3-7Ronald Matthieu
10Cool Individual (L), 120C. Fusilier4-6-4Allen Landry
11Mr Makeithappen (L), 120B. Taylor7-7-5Ricky Demouchet
12Banjo Bill (L), 123E. Ruiz9-9-8Mark Hibdon

5th-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Immaculate Glory (M), 121G. Melanconx-x-xChris Richard
2Sangria City (L), 121T. Thornton2-2-2Karl Broberg
3Julesforyou , 121J. Stokesx-x-xBrent Toups
4Lawless Times (M), 121C. McMahonx-x-xW. Calhoun
5Bourn (M), 121J. Dominguezx-x-xThomas Amoss
6American Reality (L), 121E. Ruiz5-4-8Mark Hibdon
7Sister Sis (L), 121J. Guerrero5-8-8Scott Gelner
8Azul Tequila (M), 121J. Vargasx-x-xOscar Modica
9D'oro Moon (L), 121A. Birzer6-x-xBonnie Birzer
10Hey Sissy (M), 116V. Del-Cidx-x-xTim Dixon

6th-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Flurry of Feathers (L), 118P. Ramirez1-2-2Judy Beavin
2Orb's Soul (L), 120A. Broussard2-4-4Mervin Holland
3Susan Strong (L), 118J. Guzman8-1-1Jeffery Reeves, Jr.
4Whipum Naenae (L), 120T. Pompell1-2-7Allen Dupuy
5Limitless Mazie (L), 117A. Castillo9-4-1Donald Bruno
6Tourrista (L), 118T. Kennedy5-3-4Cortland Harrison
7Glory to Me (L), 117R. Morales5-2-1Martin Meza
8Hero of Gold (L), 120K. Smith3-6-4Carol Constantine
9Puye Timing (L), 118C. McMahon6-5-3Robertino Diodoro

7th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dare Felix (L), 120J. Dominguez2-8-5Joel Berndt
2Midnight Spirit (L), 120A. Birzer1-2-1Bonnie Birzer
3Nate's Way (L), 120K. Smith4-7-1Juan Larrosa
4Freudian Sip (L), 120D. Magnon8-2-5Rylee Grudzien
5D'rock (L), 120W. Rodriguez6-1-2Kenneth Westlye
6Bettercalljohn (L), 117T. Pompell7-10-7Allen Dupuy
7Buckets (L), 117K. Roman7-5-3Juan Larrosa
8Strong Rules (L), 115C. Fusilier8-6-3Dale White, Sr.
9Rusty Cage (L), 120A. Pusac6-5-1Chris Richard
10King Cookie (L), 117C. Rodriguez8-8-5Alvin Romero
11Fuelinjectedprayer (L), 117O. Martinez7-5-2Henry Dunn
12Ice Peak (L), 120A. Broussard3-1-6Chasey Pomier

8th-$42,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Highland Creek (L), 118C. McMahon5-2-1W. Calhoun
2Egeauxtism (L), 117J. Stokes1-3-7Allen Landry
3Muffin Nuts (L), 120A. Broussard2-4-5Alan Klanfer
4Love to Singh (L), 120D. Magnon6-6-6Joseph Kanhai
5Wise Anchor (L), 118T. Thornton2-4-3Karl Broberg
6Cameo Dancer (L), 118J. Vargas3-10-7Rafael Gomez
7Callinginthenight (L), 120A. Castillo2-3-4Andrew Cascio
8Doctor Leo (L), 118J. Dominguez1-1-5Juan Larrosa
9Charlies Ticket (L), 120J. Guzman4-4-3Henry Johnson, Jr.
10Wrongwayhighway (L), 118C. Fusilier7-5-1Victor Arceneaux
11Sammy Danseur Jr. (L), 118O. Martinez6-7-3Henry Dunn
12Now You Rules (L), 120K. Smith7-3-3Thomas Nixon

9th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Flat Out Freed (L), 118V. Del-Cid10-6-1Isai Gonzalez
2Sing Loud (L), 121J. Dominguez4-5-3Eduardo Ramirez
3Traelee (L), 123C. McMahon7-5-4Cortland Harrison
4Cajun Berti (L), 118K. Smith7-5-4Randy Degeyter, Jr.
5Nosbor (L), 121A. Birzer8-5-6Bonnie Birzer
6My Boy Gus (L), 121J. Guerrero7-5-6Isai Gonzalez
7South Al Sparky (L), 118R. Morales7-6-2Juan Larrosa
8On Tilt (L), 123D. Flores7-2-3Patti Turner
9My Fortunate Son (L), 121A. Pusac6-6-1Timothy Martin
10One Proud Boy (L), 120P. Ramirez2-6-4Andrea Ali
11Crown Rocket (L), 121A. Castillo5-1-2Timothy Martin
12Cool Fire (L), 118J. Vargas10-3-9Rosa Ramirez

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

