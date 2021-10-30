1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.

Backgate Red121Guitartuition Plzz121
Cottonwood121Russet Moon121
Luck of the Stars118Golduster121
Escrow Style121Un Ojo121
Zultan121

2nd_$32,000, st alc, 3YO up, 7f.

Perfect Star120Lemniscate120
Rightandjust118Yodel E. A. Who120
Extirpator120Britts a Closer117
Warrior's Map120

3rd_$16,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.

Speighter Cat121Overly Sweet123
Sweet Jackieleigh121Who Dat Grey121
Classic Scale123Go My Juliet123
Neverland Band123Blameitonthejock121
Kaitlyn's Court121Landwoman's Gift118
Her Great Grandpa123Our Little Girl121

4th_$21,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

a-Shades of Truth115Golden Smiles117
Dixie Lady117Nineoneoneprayer117
G Kate120a-Isolation118
Fashion Moon118Da Due Run Run117
Romantic Beast118

a-Coupled.

5th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Drop o' Chocolate120Custom Gulch117
Cavatica120Streettalkinhottie112
Gee Gee118Bodie On Pointe115
Velvet Isle120Gaby's Promise117
Flat Out Flirty120Miss Dawn120

6th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

a-Firstslate118Arkansas Bling118
Enduring Peace115Sophisticated Girl117
Rivetrix115Time for a Song118
Dejoke's Song117Duchess of Zmor120
Hanging Lake117a-Lucky Little Lady120

a-Coupled.

7th_$19,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Harbor Knight120Cajuns Golden Pond118
The Thimble118Custom Kat120
Thunk120Lilrascalman120
Wild Firemaker120Roux Ga Roux120
Wise Anchor118

8th_$26,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Steal It Back121Hope for Change118
Coach Kenny121Real Brave123
Egeauxtism123Rare Strain123
Toe Bandit121Now Now Man121
Yoakam123Saber Run123
Pleasant Vision121Bitsy's Other Half123

9th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f.

Old Indian Trick120Warriors Gem120
Pull My Chain120Big Band's Luck117
Mister K120Dust Em118
Pay Dirt120Kasilof120
Dried Pepper118a-Velvet Ridge115
Dusty Hill118a-Frank the Mayor120

a-Coupled.

10th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Miss E. Fu118Runaway Susan123
Taylor's Wish121Marilyn's Magic121
Poseidon's Magic121Hairtrigger Heart120
My Baby Bele120Souper Zoom123
Alberta Moon121Last Ghost118
Lumberjack Empire123Priddis121

