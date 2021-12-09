1st-$13,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Blue Darter (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|2-1-4
|Karl Broberg
|3/1
|2
|Harlons Commision (L), 123
|J. Dominguez
|1-1-4
|Eduardo Ramirez
|2/1
|3
|Miss Invasive (L), 120
|K. Roman
|9-2-1
|Henry Guillory, Jr.
|8/1
|4
|Ezee Enough (L), 117
|J. Guerrero
|8-1-2
|Isai Gonzalez
|9/2
|5
|Duchess of Zmor , 115
|V. Del-Cid
|8-1-4
|Patrick Clemons
|15/1
|6
|Grillin (L), 117
|T. Thornton
|3-4-6
|Karl Broberg
|4/1
|7
|Hurricane Tizway (L), 120
|D. Flores
|3-1-2
|Patti Turner
|10/1
2nd-$25,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rock N Sake (L), 120
|A. Castillo
|10-8-8
|Andrew Cascio
|20/1
|2
|Queeten (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|8-7-6
|Sarah Delany
|15/1
|3
|Knockalittlelouder (L), 120
|K. Roman
|4-4-6
|Terry Vance
|6/1
|4
|Common Law Cat (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|1-6-2
|Eduardo Ramirez
|4/1
|5
|Midnight Bayou (L), 120
|T. Kennedy
|1-1-3
|Scott Gelner
|5/1
|6
|a-Forestdungone (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|5-7-1
|Karl Broberg
|5/2
|7
|Born Again George (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|1-5-3
|Greg Tracy
|7/2
|8
|Natealyze (L), 120
|K. Smith
|2-8-5
|Juan Larrosa
|10/1
|9
|a-Available Star (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|2-2-6
|Karl Broberg
|5/2
|10
|Golden Palace (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|5-5-2
|Juan Larrosa
|15/1
a-Coupled
3rd-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sophie's Prayer (L), 114
|V. Del-Cid
|2-1-5
|Benjamin Zeno
|9/2
|2
|My Sister Annette (L), 120
|A. Castillo
|6-5-4
|Robert Schultz
|8/1
|3
|Itsnotmyjob (L), 123
|T. Thornton
|1-2-3
|Karl Broberg
|2/1
|4
|Miss Pat's Girl (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|8-4-8
|Rafael Gomez
|8/1
|5
|Eve's Delight (L), 119
|J. Dominguez
|5-8-1
|Garland Goins
|12/1
|6
|Dixie Lady (L), 120
|K. Roman
|1-6-1
|Samuel Breaux
|3/1
|7
|Shades of Truth (L), 119
|C. McMahon
|3-1-3
|Karl Broberg
|5/1
4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ebony Bay (L), 120
|G. Melancon
|4-13-4
|Chris Richard
|9/2
|2
|a-Daigle (L), 120
|M. Baca
|5-8-9
|Tony Rengstorf
|10/1
|3
|Lil Hot Toddy (L), 116
|O. Martinez
|5-6-3
|Jorge Lara
|5/1
|4
|Cold Hearted Wench (L), 120
|C. Fusilier
|3-4-2
|Sarah Delany
|10/1
|5
|Streettalkinhottie (L), 117
|D. Flores
|5-4-10
|Donald Melancon
|15/1
|6
|Velvet Isle (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|3-2-2
|Rylee Grudzien
|6/1
|7
|Lea's Princess (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|3-1-2
|Scott Gelner
|7/2
|8
|Miss High Heels (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|4-5-2
|Karl Broberg
|5/2
|9
|a-Eclectic Soul (L), 120
|M. Baca
|6-7-1
|Tony Rengstorf
|10/1
a-Coupled
5th-$13,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Corvette Spirit (L), 120
|C. McMahon
|8-1-1
|Scott Gelner
|8/1
|2
|a-Guitarzan (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|9-1-2
|Karl Broberg
|3/1
|3
|Sweeping Edge (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|2-1-1
|Isai Gonzalez
|4/1
|4
|Alluring Actor (L), 117
|E. Ruiz
|8-7-10
|Isai Gonzalez
|12/1
|5
|Saving Argument (L), 120
|K. Smith
|6-1-7
|Benard Chatters
|8/1
|6
|Hatties Jewel (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|2-3-9
|Timothy Martin
|5/1
|7
|a-Cajun Cash (L), 117
|T. Thornton
|8-1-6
|Karl Broberg
|3/1
|8
|Park Ridge Benny (L), 120
|C. Fusilier
|7-6-1
|Kearney Segura
|6/1
|9
|Bluewater Cat (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|3-8-6
|Dane Noel
|15/1
|10
|Mistake Present (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|1-2-5
|Dale White, Sr.
|8/1
a-Coupled
6th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Beautiful Ending (L), 120
|K. Roman
|4-1-2
|Samuel Breaux
|7/2
|2
|Grace Forever (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|4-1-5
|Lonnie Briley
|10/1
|3
|Peaceful Vision (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|6-1-2
|Lee Thomas
|8/1
|4
|a-Bind Me Up (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|1-1-6
|Karl Broberg
|2/1
|5
|See Sassy Run (L), 120
|G. Melancon
|2-6-4
|Rowdy Morris
|5/1
|6
|Onetwomanyrockets (L), 120
|K. Smith
|3-7-3
|William Meaux
|15/1
|7
|Byanymeans (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|3-3-2
|Rylee Grudzien
|9/2
|8
|a-Zydeco Music (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|3-2-2
|Karl Broberg
|2/1
|9
|Miss Neko (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|2-1-3
|Eduardo Ramirez
|10/1
a-Coupled
7th-$38,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Four Princesses (L), 120
|J. Stokes
|2-2-2
|Allen Landry
|7/2
|2
|Laurieann (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|3-8-5
|Timothy Martin
|6/1
|3
|Broke Financing (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|4-7-4
|Dwayne Jackson
|20/1
|4
|Catskill Ghost (L), 120
|J. Guerrero
|4-6-8
|Ray Perkins
|20/1
|5
|Magine (L), 120
|T. Pompell
|5-5-9
|Randy Klopp
|8/1
|6
|Aiken to Be (L), 120
|T. Thornton
|4-5-1
|Karl Broberg
|4/1
|7
|Southern Beauty (L), 117
|C. McMahon
|6-4-1
|W. Calhoun
|2/1
|8
|Icy Charlie (L), 117
|T. Kennedy
|1-1-6
|Lee Thomas
|5/1
8th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mean Cruiser (L), 119
|J. Stokes
|3-5-4
|Kearney Segura
|12/1
|2
|Hot Le Roy (L), 119
|P. Ramirez
|5-4-1
|Roy Roberts
|8/1
|3
|Unbelievable Catch (L), 122
|T. Thornton
|1-8-4
|Karl Broberg
|9/2
|4
|Callthewolfe (L), 119
|M. Baca
|7-7-1
|Antonio Alberto
|15/1
|5
|Friendofthecourt (L), 119
|C. McMahon
|2-7-8
|Andrea Ali
|6/1
|6
|Flash Me Back (L), 115
|V. Del-Cid
|2-7-2
|Eduardo Ramirez
|2/1
|7
|Holy Sunrise (L), 120
|J. Burningham
|5-5-7
|Henry West, Jr.
|20/1
|8
|Combat Command (L), 120
|G. Melancon
|2-5-2
|Keith Charles
|4/1
|9
|Hot Apriority (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|6-6-5
|Joseph Kanhai
|12/1
|10
|G Don't Know (L), 119
|A. Castillo
|8-7-5
|Mike Shamsie
|20/1
|11
|Cajuns Golden Pond (L), 119
|J. Guerrero
|8-7-4
|Tim Dixon
|15/1
|12
|Apriority Storm (L), 119
|J. Dominguez
|9-6-5
|Randy Pedigo
|20/1
9th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dare Felix (L), 120
|J. Dominguez
|3-2-8
|Isai Gonzalez
|12/1
|2
|Buckets (L), 117
|K. Roman
|8-7-5
|Juan Larrosa
|20/1
|3
|Freudian Sip (L), 120
|D. Magnon
|2-8-2
|Rylee Grudzien
|8/1
|4
|Stone Secret (L), 120
|A. Birzer
|2-1-3
|Greg Tracy
|5/2
|5
|Ice Peak (L), 120
|A. Broussard
|3-1-6
|Chasey Pomier
|6/1
|6
|Beauty Boy (L), 117
|T. Thornton
|7-3-5
|Karl Broberg
|7/2
|7
|Zmor Aristocat , 115
|V. Del-Cid
|8-2-4
|Patrick Clemons
|20/1
|8
|Boston Repo (L), 117
|C. McMahon
|4-2-1
|Alex De Beauville
|10/1
|9
|B B Moody (L), 116
|A. Castillo
|1-2-1
|David Barnes
|9/2
|10
|Lion Heart Legend (L), 117
|J. Stokes
|7-6-3
|Brent Toups
|10/1
|11
|Wonder Run (L), 117
|J. Guerrero
|2-4-6
|Patti Turner
|8/1
