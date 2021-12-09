1st-$13,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Blue Darter (L), 120C. McMahon2-1-4Karl Broberg3/1
2Harlons Commision (L), 123J. Dominguez1-1-4Eduardo Ramirez2/1
3Miss Invasive (L), 120K. Roman9-2-1Henry Guillory, Jr.8/1
4Ezee Enough (L), 117J. Guerrero8-1-2Isai Gonzalez9/2
5Duchess of Zmor , 115V. Del-Cid8-1-4Patrick Clemons15/1
6Grillin (L), 117T. Thornton3-4-6Karl Broberg4/1
7Hurricane Tizway (L), 120D. Flores3-1-2Patti Turner10/1

2nd-$25,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rock N Sake (L), 120A. Castillo10-8-8Andrew Cascio20/1
2Queeten (L), 120J. Stokes8-7-6Sarah Delany15/1
3Knockalittlelouder (L), 120K. Roman4-4-6Terry Vance6/1
4Common Law Cat (L), 120J. Dominguez1-6-2Eduardo Ramirez4/1
5Midnight Bayou (L), 120T. Kennedy1-1-3Scott Gelner5/1
6a-Forestdungone (L), 120T. Thornton5-7-1Karl Broberg5/2
7Born Again George (L), 120A. Birzer1-5-3Greg Tracy7/2
8Natealyze (L), 120K. Smith2-8-5Juan Larrosa10/1
9a-Available Star (L), 120T. Thornton2-2-6Karl Broberg5/2
10Golden Palace (L), 120T. Pompell5-5-2Juan Larrosa15/1

a-Coupled

3rd-$42,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sophie's Prayer (L), 114V. Del-Cid2-1-5Benjamin Zeno9/2
2My Sister Annette (L), 120A. Castillo6-5-4Robert Schultz8/1
3Itsnotmyjob (L), 123T. Thornton1-2-3Karl Broberg2/1
4Miss Pat's Girl (L), 120J. Guerrero8-4-8Rafael Gomez8/1
5Eve's Delight (L), 119J. Dominguez5-8-1Garland Goins12/1
6Dixie Lady (L), 120K. Roman1-6-1Samuel Breaux3/1
7Shades of Truth (L), 119C. McMahon3-1-3Karl Broberg5/1

4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ebony Bay (L), 120G. Melancon4-13-4Chris Richard9/2
2a-Daigle (L), 120M. Baca5-8-9Tony Rengstorf10/1
3Lil Hot Toddy (L), 116O. Martinez5-6-3Jorge Lara5/1
4Cold Hearted Wench (L), 120C. Fusilier3-4-2Sarah Delany10/1
5Streettalkinhottie (L), 117D. Flores5-4-10Donald Melancon15/1
6Velvet Isle (L), 120D. Magnon3-2-2Rylee Grudzien6/1
7Lea's Princess (L), 120T. Pompell3-1-2Scott Gelner7/2
8Miss High Heels (L), 120T. Thornton4-5-2Karl Broberg5/2
9a-Eclectic Soul (L), 120M. Baca6-7-1Tony Rengstorf10/1

a-Coupled

5th-$13,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Corvette Spirit (L), 120C. McMahon8-1-1Scott Gelner8/1
2a-Guitarzan (L), 120T. Thornton9-1-2Karl Broberg3/1
3Sweeping Edge (L), 120J. Guerrero2-1-1Isai Gonzalez4/1
4Alluring Actor (L), 117E. Ruiz8-7-10Isai Gonzalez12/1
5Saving Argument (L), 120K. Smith6-1-7Benard Chatters8/1
6Hatties Jewel (L), 120A. Birzer2-3-9Timothy Martin5/1
7a-Cajun Cash (L), 117T. Thornton8-1-6Karl Broberg3/1
8Park Ridge Benny (L), 120C. Fusilier7-6-1Kearney Segura6/1
9Bluewater Cat (L), 115V. Del-Cid3-8-6Dane Noel15/1
10Mistake Present (L), 120J. Stokes1-2-5Dale White, Sr.8/1

a-Coupled

6th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Beautiful Ending (L), 120K. Roman4-1-2Samuel Breaux7/2
2Grace Forever (L), 115V. Del-Cid4-1-5Lonnie Briley10/1
3Peaceful Vision (L), 120T. Pompell6-1-2Lee Thomas8/1
4a-Bind Me Up (L), 120T. Thornton1-1-6Karl Broberg2/1
5See Sassy Run (L), 120G. Melancon2-6-4Rowdy Morris5/1
6Onetwomanyrockets (L), 120K. Smith3-7-3William Meaux15/1
7Byanymeans (L), 120D. Magnon3-3-2Rylee Grudzien9/2
8a-Zydeco Music (L), 120T. Thornton3-2-2Karl Broberg2/1
9Miss Neko (L), 120J. Dominguez2-1-3Eduardo Ramirez10/1

a-Coupled

7th-$38,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Four Princesses (L), 120J. Stokes2-2-2Allen Landry7/2
2Laurieann (L), 120A. Birzer3-8-5Timothy Martin6/1
3Broke Financing (L), 115V. Del-Cid4-7-4Dwayne Jackson20/1
4Catskill Ghost (L), 120J. Guerrero4-6-8Ray Perkins20/1
5Magine (L), 120T. Pompell5-5-9Randy Klopp8/1
6Aiken to Be (L), 120T. Thornton4-5-1Karl Broberg4/1
7Southern Beauty (L), 117C. McMahon6-4-1W. Calhoun2/1
8Icy Charlie (L), 117T. Kennedy1-1-6Lee Thomas5/1

8th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mean Cruiser (L), 119J. Stokes3-5-4Kearney Segura12/1
2Hot Le Roy (L), 119P. Ramirez5-4-1Roy Roberts8/1
3Unbelievable Catch (L), 122T. Thornton1-8-4Karl Broberg9/2
4Callthewolfe (L), 119M. Baca7-7-1Antonio Alberto15/1
5Friendofthecourt (L), 119C. McMahon2-7-8Andrea Ali6/1
6Flash Me Back (L), 115V. Del-Cid2-7-2Eduardo Ramirez2/1
7Holy Sunrise (L), 120J. Burningham5-5-7Henry West, Jr.20/1
8Combat Command (L), 120G. Melancon2-5-2Keith Charles4/1
9Hot Apriority (L), 120D. Magnon6-6-5Joseph Kanhai12/1
10G Don't Know (L), 119A. Castillo8-7-5Mike Shamsie20/1
11Cajuns Golden Pond (L), 119J. Guerrero8-7-4Tim Dixon15/1
12Apriority Storm (L), 119J. Dominguez9-6-5Randy Pedigo20/1

9th-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dare Felix (L), 120J. Dominguez3-2-8Isai Gonzalez12/1
2Buckets (L), 117K. Roman8-7-5Juan Larrosa20/1
3Freudian Sip (L), 120D. Magnon2-8-2Rylee Grudzien8/1
4Stone Secret (L), 120A. Birzer2-1-3Greg Tracy5/2
5Ice Peak (L), 120A. Broussard3-1-6Chasey Pomier6/1
6Beauty Boy (L), 117T. Thornton7-3-5Karl Broberg7/2
7Zmor Aristocat , 115V. Del-Cid8-2-4Patrick Clemons20/1
8Boston Repo (L), 117C. McMahon4-2-1Alex De Beauville10/1
9B B Moody (L), 116A. Castillo1-2-1David Barnes9/2
10Lion Heart Legend (L), 117J. Stokes7-6-3Brent Toups10/1
11Wonder Run (L), 117J. Guerrero2-4-6Patti Turner8/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you