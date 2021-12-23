1st_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Lauri's Wish (T.Pompell)
|3.60
|2.80
|2.10
|5 (5) Smiling Angel (D.Flores)
|8.80
|3.40
|1 (1) a-Luck of the Stars (M.Baca)
|2.20
Off 12:58. Time 1:36.54. Fast. Also Ran_a-As Thunder Heart, Cabro Toro, Hard Kings, Dude Drop Kid, C. F. Congress, Bit Part. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $36.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-8) paid $20.39. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $51.15.
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$17,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|2 (1) Uncle Frank (K.Smith)
|17.60
|11.20
|4.00
|7 (6) Getcha (A.Birzer)
|6.60
|3.00
|6 (5) Big Power Red (K.Roman)
|2.20
Off 1:25. Time 1:28.69. Fast. Scratched_Poseidon Wrath. Also Ran_Tyler's Admiral, Thirtyeight, Twilite Liason. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $29.50. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $61.90. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $60.56. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $131.45.
3rd_$25,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|8 (6) Speedofthespeed (A.Birzer)
|4.00
|2.40
|2.10
|6 (5) Palante (J.Stokes)
|3.20
|2.10
|5 (4) Sadie's Light (V.Del-Cid)
|2.10
Off 1:55. Time 1:00.56. Fast. Scratched_Brimestone Kid, Braizen Fire. Also Ran_Custom Blue Grass, Blume, Run to Blade. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $81.05. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $41.40. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $5.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-5-2) paid $4.73. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-5) paid $3.95.
4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|11 (9) Streettalkinhottie (D.Flores)
|39.40
|12.40
|7.20
|6 (5) Our Amen (J.Guzman)
|3.40
|2.40
|9 (7) Dreamit (O.Martinez)
|4.80
Off 2:23. Time 1:44.77. Fast. Scratched_Blue Ridge Queen, Cajun Shots, Lukes Secret. Also Ran_Sassy Sue's Band, Back Inthat Action, Dialed J, Heather Divine, Golden Expresso, Chatain's Flyer. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-11) 3 Correct Paid $308.25. $1 Daily Double (8-11) paid $57.40. $1 Exacta (11-6) paid $62.00. $0.1 Superfecta (11-6-9-1) paid $215.33. $0.5 Trifecta (11-6-9) paid $152.40.
5th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Palm Court (K.Roman)
|5.00
|2.60
|2.40
|4 (4) One Time Around (T.Thornton)
|2.60
|2.20
|7 (7) I Got Wings (D.Magnon)
|5.80
Off 2:51. Time 1:22.33. Fast. Also Ran_Turf Dancer, In for a Penny, Hatzilu Ivrit, My Little Guera, Silver Maid. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-2-3/7/8-11-5) 5 Correct Paid $3,873.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3/7/8-11-5) 4 Correct Paid $1,038.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-11-5) 3 Correct Paid $59.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-7) paid $13.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-7-6) paid $6.88. $1 Daily Double (11-5) paid $52.80. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $5.30.
6th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Jonathan Who (G.Melancon)
|5.00
|3.40
|2.60
|9 (9) I'm Always Late (T.Thornton)
|7.80
|4.40
|5 (5) Desiard (C.McMahon)
|7.60
Off 3:22. Time 0:59.99. Fast. Also Ran_Cajun Berti, Homeland Messa, Pay Dirt, Malasong, Shady Monkey, Redivivus. $0.5 Pick 3 (11-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $91.60. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $8.60. $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $18.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-5-2) paid $122.62. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-5) paid $145.30.
7th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|4 (3) First Empress (T.Thornton)
|10.20
|6.20
|2.80
|6 (5) Mostly Awesome (T.Kennedy)
|7.80
|3.00
|7 (6) Bar Tap (M.Baca)
|2.10
Off 3:49. Time 1:41.80. Fast. Scratched_Seven Jewels. Also Ran_Blazing Charm, Miss Billie K. dh_Bar Tap, Love to Learn (3). $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $24.90. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $3.65. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-7) paid $12.30. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-7-3) paid $10.50. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $29.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-7) paid $18.50. $1 Consolation Double (3-2) paid $2.10. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $11.50. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $30.30.
8th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|9 (6) Sarcastic Tone (T.Thornton)
|8.00
|5.00
|3.60
|3 (2) Extirpator (K.Roman)
|5.80
|6.00
|6 (3) Dinar (C.McMahon)
|6.40
Off 4:18. Time 1:21.03. Fast. Scratched_Drewcitable, Adios Carlos, Laughingsaintssong, Liken It, Silver N Lai. Also Ran_Gotta Go, Mocito Rojo, Lt. Bonura, Leo Del Reo. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-9) 3 Correct Paid $31.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $4.90. $1 Daily Double (4-9) paid $21.60. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $26.60. $0.1 Superfecta (9-3-6-8) paid $43.47. $0.5 Trifecta (9-3-6) paid $55.85.
9th_$15,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|9 (8) Hip Four O Four (K.Roman)
|19.80
|7.40
|4.00
|7 (6) Smoky Topaz (T.Pompell)
|3.20
|2.60
|2 (1) Dale's Lil Bro (P.Ramirez)
|7.20
Off 4:49. Time 1:22.94. Fast. Scratched_Reachforthesaber, Sexy in the Grass, Moro Pharoah. Also Ran_Lightning Harbour, Paralissfrmanalyss, Lone Star Express, My Little Junior, M and M's Custom, Hudson Hop. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-3-4-9-9) 5 Correct Paid $1,159.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-9-9) 4 Correct Paid $410.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-9-9) 3 Correct Paid $121.40. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $10.00. $1 Consolation Double (9-1) paid $4.20. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $105.00. $1 Daily Double (9-9) paid $43.80. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $30.30. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-10) paid $150.70. Attendance unavailable. $2,599,439. Handle $15,157. Total Handle $2,614,596.
