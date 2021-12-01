1st_$15,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Roaring Quinn (V.Del-Cid)
|6.60
|3.20
|2.40
|7 (7) Kudos to You (J.Dominguez)
|2.40
|2.10
|5 (5) Valid Break (J.Burningham)
|3.20
Off 12:57. Time 1:00.61. Fast. Also Ran_Apriority Girl, Shooting Stick, La Dakota, Loco Lucy, Mackenzie's Halo. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $9.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-5-8) paid $9.27. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-5) paid $15.65.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$40,000, alc, 2YO, 6½f, cloudy.
|5 (4) Home Visit (P.Cotto, Jr.)
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|6 (5) Charco (J.Dominguez)
|2.80
|2.40
|3 (2) Donnie Boy (O.Martinez)
|4.00
Off 1:23. Time 1:22.41. Fast. Scratched_Star and a Half. Also Ran_Smooth River, Janet's Devil. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $10.70. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $4.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $3.69. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $10.35.
3rd_$16,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) St Josephine (W.Rodriguez)
|65.20
|23.20
|10.80
|4 (4) Astro Flash (T.Pompell)
|6.80
|4.40
|2 (2) Hidden Expectation (O.Martinez)
|4.00
Off 1:51. Time 1:24.36. Fast. Also Ran_Desert Glow, Malibu Rose, T R's First, Pennie's Magic, L G Girl, Toosie. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $94.25. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $30.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $158.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-2-6) paid $363.12. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-2) paid $334.15.
4th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|7 (5) King Nate (T.Pompell)
|9.00
|5.40
|2.80
|9 (7) River King (J.Guerrero)
|16.40
|7.00
|2 (2) Funny Actor (J.Dominguez)
|4.00
Off 2:19. Time 1:22.41. Fast. Scratched_First Metal Count, Mr Leo. Also Ran_Driver, Bayou Beaux, Chaching Bling, Bobby Boots. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $70.55. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $85.80. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $75.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-2-8) paid $223.88. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-2) paid $175.35.
5th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Bet Again (K.Smith)
|19.00
|5.80
|3.20
|8 (7) Tiz One Fee (T.Thornton)
|4.20
|3.00
|5 (4) Such (K.Roman)
|2.40
Off 2:46. Time 1:29.10. Fast. Scratched_Dutchman. Also Ran_Liam Skye, Red Wined Up, Steppin' Outonher, Mr. Graceful. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-2/5-3-7-1) 5 Correct Paid $11,459.10. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5-3-7-1) 4 Correct Paid $1,390.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $732.20. $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-5) paid $47.15. $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-5-7) paid $36.86. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $45.50. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $46.00.
6th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|7 (6) Sailing Jett (T.Thornton)
|3.80
|3.00
|2.20
|2 (1) Max Bet (H.Torres)
|15.40
|6.20
|10 (9) Yank Crime (K.Roman)
|2.20
Off 3:15. Time 1:21.84. Fast. Scratched_Texas Rule. Also Ran_Range of Motion, Moonshinerboy, Proper Cross, Crown Rocket, Curlins Capo, Zyzack. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $55.90. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $29.40. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $25.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-10-9) paid $21.47. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-10) paid $25.40.
7th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Union Station (G.Melancon)
|14.00
|5.40
|3.60
|5 (5) Dusty Hill (J.Guerrero)
|10.40
|7.20
|1 (4) Jackman (T.Thornton)
|5.20
Off 3:44. Time 1:20.61. Fast. Scratched_Frank the Mayor. Also Ran_Outerbanks, Velvet Ridge, Dust Em, Scrappy Artie, Jazz It Up, Dried Pepper. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $81.70. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $17.80. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $72.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-1-6) paid $522.39. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-1) paid $231.50.
8th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|5 (3) Bind Me Up (T.Thornton)
|13.40
|5.00
|3.80
|4 (2) Izeonpoint (T.Kennedy)
|3.20
|2.80
|9 (6) Dixieland Dream (C.McMahon)
|3.40
Off 4:12. Time 1:30.08. Fast. Scratched_Sweet Milagros, Agirlnamedsyd, Storied Trip, She Is a Bling. Also Ran_Be a Bandit, Frenchie Frou Frou, Swanee Beach, Olivia's Duchess, Hoyam. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $91.95. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $55.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $21.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-9-8) paid $65.26. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-9) paid $46.75.
9th_$10,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Miss E. Fu (K.Roman)
|5.80
|3.20
|2.10
|5 (5) Kasen's Sister (J.Dominguez)
|4.60
|2.40
|3 (3) Alberta Moon (A.Birzer)
|2.10
Off 4:41. Time 1:22.68. Fast. Scratched_Grace's Vision, Cleverinda, Custom Made, Neverland Band. Also Ran_Customs Bella Ella, Lumberjack Empire, Go My Juliet, My Baby Bele, Blameitonthejock. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-1/7-8-5-6) 5 Correct Paid $3,062.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/7-8-5-6) 4 Correct Paid $283.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $105.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $23.30. $1 Consolation Double (5-8) paid $5.40. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $8.15. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $24.50. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $10.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $5.50. Attendance unavailable. $1,467,172. Handle $12,205. Total Handle $1,479,377.
