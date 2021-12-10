6th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:22. Good. dueled, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 24.030, 49.100, 1:14.960, 1:28.510, 00.000, 1:42.440.
Trainer: Tim Dixon
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Tale of Ekati-Rosie Lee City
Scratched: Sixto.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Sournois
|117
|2
|2
|2-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-¾
|J. Guerrero
|16.00
|6.40
|3.20
|7.00
|Last to Know
|119
|6
|1
|3-1
|2-hd
|2-3
|2-4
|2-6¾
|T. Thornton
|3.80
|3.00
|1.80
|Sir Pokerface
|117
|7
|7
|5-½
|6-1½
|3-½
|3-1½
|3-1¾
|J. Guzman
|4.20
|8.90
|Sobek
|120
|3
|8
|8-5
|7-2
|5-3
|4-1
|4-3½
|J. Dominguez
|1.40
|Perfect Mistake
|119
|9
|6
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-½
|5-4
|5-6¾
|D. Flores
|7.80
|Oops Wediditagain
|120
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8-1
|7-2
|6-¾
|G. Melancon
|36.90
|Datswhatilike
|116
|4
|5
|6-½
|5-hd
|6-4
|6-1
|7-½
|K. Smith
|26.10
|Charming Bullet
|120
|1
|3
|7-1½
|8-3
|9
|8-5
|8
|P. Ramirez
|91.70
|Slow
|119
|5
|4
|1-½
|3-1½
|7-hd
|9
|—
|A. Castillo
|23.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $74.55. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $23.20; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-4) paid $49.03; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-8) paid $76.85;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.