6th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:22. Good. dueled, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 24.030, 49.100, 1:14.960, 1:28.510, 00.000, 1:42.440.

Trainer: Tim Dixon

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Tale of Ekati-Rosie Lee City

Scratched: Sixto.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sournois117222-½1-½1-hd1-½1-¾J. Guerrero7.00
Last to Know119613-12-hd2-32-42-6¾T. Thornton1.80
Sir Pokerface117775-½6-1½3-½3-1½3-1¾J. Guzman8.90
Sobek120388-57-25-34-14-3½J. Dominguez1.40
Perfect Mistake119964-½4-hd4-½5-45-6¾D. Flores7.80
Oops Wediditagain12089998-17-26-¾G. Melancon36.90
Datswhatilike116456-½5-hd6-46-17-½K. Smith26.10
Charming Bullet120137-1½8-398-58P. Ramirez91.70
Slow119541-½3-1½7-hd9A. Castillo23.10
2 (2)Sournois16.006.403.20
7 (6)Last to Know3.803.00
8 (7)Sir Pokerface4.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $74.55. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $23.20; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-8-4) paid $49.03; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-8) paid $76.85;

