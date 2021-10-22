6th-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:17. Good. all out, held on
Fractional/Final Time: 24.510, 49.280, 1:15.060, 1:42.080, 00.000, 1:49.140.
Trainer: Samuel Breaux
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Uncle Mo-Wear Red
Scratched: Purim King, Guitarzan, Hardcore Folklore.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Moment
|120
|5
|2
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-1
|1-4
|1-no
|C. Fusilier
|8.60
|4.40
|3.20
|3.30
|Skycraft
|120
|2
|7
|7
|7
|6-1
|4-hd
|2-2¼
|E. Nieves
|16.60
|4.80
|31.40
|King of the Testo
|120
|6
|1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|3-1¼
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|2.20
|0.80
|Archie
|120
|4
|4
|3-hd
|4-2
|3-½
|5-2
|4-3½
|J. Dominguez
|14.60
|Foolish Steve
|120
|3
|3
|4-2
|3-½
|4-½
|3-½
|5-no
|C. Marquez
|9.10
|Greeley's Dealer
|117
|1
|5
|5-hd
|5-hd
|7
|6-1
|6-1½
|J. Stokes
|6.50
|Promising Shoes
|120
|7
|6
|6-2
|6-1
|5-1½
|7
|7
|A. Birzer
|8.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $52.25. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $21.80; $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $81.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-9-6) paid $94.39; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-9) paid $123.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.