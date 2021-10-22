6th-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:17. Good. all out, held on

Fractional/Final Time: 24.510, 49.280, 1:15.060, 1:42.080, 00.000, 1:49.140.

Trainer: Samuel Breaux

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Uncle Mo-Wear Red

Scratched: Purim King, Guitarzan, Hardcore Folklore.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Moment120521-hd1-21-11-41-noC. Fusilier8.604.403.203.30
Skycraft12027776-14-hd2-2¼E. Nieves16.604.8031.40
King of the Testo120612-12-12-12-13-1¼P. Cotto, Jr.2.200.80
Archie120443-hd4-23-½5-24-3½J. Dominguez14.60
Foolish Steve120334-23-½4-½3-½5-noC. Marquez9.10
Greeley's Dealer117155-hd5-hd76-16-1½J. Stokes6.50
Promising Shoes120766-26-15-1½77A. Birzer8.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $52.25. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $21.80; $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $81.60; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-9-6) paid $94.39; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-9) paid $123.50;

