5th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:52. Good. pulled away, handily

Fractional/Final Time: 24.240, 48.960, 1:15.150, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.000.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: B G, 4, by Awesome Bet-Veil of Tears

Scratched: Midnight Spirit, Kyle's Bro Jimmy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Laughing Latinos117911-11-31-51-5¾T. Thornton6.00
Quana Dude12010108-hd6-½6-hd2-noA. Birzer5.40
Gotta Love Ike120754-hd5-24-hd3-¾A. Pusac3.40
Red Buffalo120335-14-½3-hd4-¾J. Burningham55.10
Homeland Messa120883-13-hd5-15-1T. Kennedy3.50
Cajuns Golden Pond114422-12-12-16-½J. Guerrero9.10
Cape Town Willy120249-28-37-27-3K. Roman11.30
Answer in the Wind120566-17-½8-48-4¾J. Dominguez7.70
El Ward117677-hd9-19-hd9-1T. Ledet9.80
Comerunninboys1141910101010P. Cotto, Jr.14.90
10 (9)Laughing Latinos14.006.803.60
11 (10)Quana Dude6.203.80
8 (7)Gotta Love Ike3.20

$0.5 Pick 5 (3/4/10-2/7-7-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $46.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/7-7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $38.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $883.10. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-8) paid $109.60; $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-8-3) paid $654.54; $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $581.00; $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $52.10;

