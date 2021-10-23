5th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:52. Good. pulled away, handily
Fractional/Final Time: 24.240, 48.960, 1:15.150, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.000.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: B G, 4, by Awesome Bet-Veil of Tears
Scratched: Midnight Spirit, Kyle's Bro Jimmy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Laughing Latinos
|117
|9
|1
|1-1
|1-3
|1-5
|1-5¾
|T. Thornton
|6.00
|Quana Dude
|120
|10
|10
|8-hd
|6-½
|6-hd
|2-no
|A. Birzer
|5.40
|Gotta Love Ike
|120
|7
|5
|4-hd
|5-2
|4-hd
|3-¾
|A. Pusac
|3.40
|Red Buffalo
|120
|3
|3
|5-1
|4-½
|3-hd
|4-¾
|J. Burningham
|55.10
|Homeland Messa
|120
|8
|8
|3-1
|3-hd
|5-1
|5-1
|T. Kennedy
|3.50
|Cajuns Golden Pond
|114
|4
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|6-½
|J. Guerrero
|9.10
|Cape Town Willy
|120
|2
|4
|9-2
|8-3
|7-2
|7-3
|K. Roman
|11.30
|Answer in the Wind
|120
|5
|6
|6-1
|7-½
|8-4
|8-4¾
|J. Dominguez
|7.70
|El Ward
|117
|6
|7
|7-hd
|9-1
|9-hd
|9-1
|T. Ledet
|9.80
|Comerunninboys
|114
|1
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|14.90
|10 (9)
|Laughing Latinos
|14.00
|6.80
|3.60
|11 (10)
|Quana Dude
|6.20
|3.80
|8 (7)
|Gotta Love Ike
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 5 (3/4/10-2/7-7-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $46.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/7-7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $38.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $883.10. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-8) paid $109.60; $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-8-3) paid $654.54; $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $581.00; $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $52.10;
