1st-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:58. Good. pulled away, best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.480, 50.530, 1:16.410, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.540.

Trainer: Lee Thomas

Winner: B C, 2, by Catalina Red-Laurigolightly

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lauri's Wish121211-½2-11-51-8¼T. Pompell0.80
Smiling Angel118534-13-½2-½2-hdD. Flores19.60
a-Luck of the Stars121123-hd4-hd3-½3-3¼M. Baca3.10
a-As Thunder Heart121688-35-25-½4-nkT. Thornton3.10
Cabro Toro121956-½7-27-105-½P. Ramirez4.00
Hard Kings116442-½1-hd4-26-¾V. Del-Cid30.50
Dude Drop Kid121865-hd6-hd6-hd7-16¾D. Magnon36.20
C. F. Congress121377-hd8-48-88-13K. Smith17.00
Bit Part121799999A. Broussard19.30
2 (2)Lauri's Wish3.602.802.10
5 (5)Smiling Angel8.803.40
1 (1)a-Luck of the Stars2.20

$1 Exacta (2-5) paid $36.10; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-8) paid $20.39; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $51.15;

