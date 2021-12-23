1st-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:58. Good. pulled away, best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.480, 50.530, 1:16.410, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.540.
Trainer: Lee Thomas
Winner: B C, 2, by Catalina Red-Laurigolightly
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Lauri's Wish
|121
|2
|1
|1-½
|2-1
|1-5
|1-8¼
|T. Pompell
|0.80
|Smiling Angel
|118
|5
|3
|4-1
|3-½
|2-½
|2-hd
|D. Flores
|19.60
|a-Luck of the Stars
|121
|1
|2
|3-hd
|4-hd
|3-½
|3-3¼
|M. Baca
|3.10
|a-As Thunder Heart
|121
|6
|8
|8-3
|5-2
|5-½
|4-nk
|T. Thornton
|3.10
|Cabro Toro
|121
|9
|5
|6-½
|7-2
|7-10
|5-½
|P. Ramirez
|4.00
|Hard Kings
|116
|4
|4
|2-½
|1-hd
|4-2
|6-¾
|V. Del-Cid
|30.50
|Dude Drop Kid
|121
|8
|6
|5-hd
|6-hd
|6-hd
|7-16¾
|D. Magnon
|36.20
|C. F. Congress
|121
|3
|7
|7-hd
|8-4
|8-8
|8-13
|K. Smith
|17.00
|Bit Part
|121
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|A. Broussard
|19.30
|2 (2)
|Lauri's Wish
|3.60
|2.80
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Smiling Angel
|8.80
|3.40
|1 (1)
|a-Luck of the Stars
|2.20
$1 Exacta (2-5) paid $36.10; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-8) paid $20.39; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $51.15;
