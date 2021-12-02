5th-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:55. Good. all out, held on
Fractional/Final Time: 23.590, 48.070, 1:14.790, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.900.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: B G, 3, by Lone Star Special-Rose Hunter
Scratched: Kenai Star, Callthewolfe, Andiamo Giacomo, My Book, Lilrascalman.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Mr. Paycheck
|121
|7
|4
|1-2
|1-1
|1-3
|1-hd
|T. Thornton
|0.90
|Combat Command
|120
|6
|3
|2-1
|4-1
|2-2
|2-2¾
|G. Melancon
|8.30
|Now You Rules
|120
|4
|7
|7
|6-5
|3-hd
|3-3
|K. Smith
|4.10
|Midnight Nightmare
|118
|2
|5
|4-2
|3-½
|4-hd
|4-no
|J. Stokes
|3.60
|Hot Le Roy
|118
|1
|1
|6-½
|5-½
|6-4
|5-2
|P. Ramirez
|10.20
|Smiling Song
|122
|3
|6
|3-hd
|2-2
|5-2
|6-6¼
|K. Roman
|14.20
|Nine Shots
|115
|5
|2
|5-1
|7
|7
|7
|V. Del-Cid
|51.40
|10 (7)
|Mr. Paycheck
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|9 (6)
|Combat Command
|7.20
|4.40
|5 (4)
|Now You Rules
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 5 (1-3-4-8-10) 5 Correct Paid $270.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-8-10) 4 Correct Paid $22.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $18.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-5-2) paid $7.69; $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $12.90; $1 Exacta (10-9) paid $10.80; $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-5) paid $14.30;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.