5th-$19,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:55. Good. all out, held on

Fractional/Final Time: 23.590, 48.070, 1:14.790, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.900.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: B G, 3, by Lone Star Special-Rose Hunter

Scratched: Kenai Star, Callthewolfe, Andiamo Giacomo, My Book, Lilrascalman.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Mr. Paycheck121741-21-11-31-hdT. Thornton0.90
Combat Command120632-14-12-22-2¾G. Melancon8.30
Now You Rules1204776-53-hd3-3K. Smith4.10
Midnight Nightmare118254-23-½4-hd4-noJ. Stokes3.60
Hot Le Roy118116-½5-½6-45-2P. Ramirez10.20
Smiling Song122363-hd2-25-26-6¼K. Roman14.20
Nine Shots115525-1777V. Del-Cid51.40
10 (7)Mr. Paycheck3.802.802.20
9 (6)Combat Command7.204.40
5 (4)Now You Rules3.00

$0.5 Pick 5 (1-3-4-8-10) 5 Correct Paid $270.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-8-10) 4 Correct Paid $22.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $18.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-5-2) paid $7.69; $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $12.90; $1 Exacta (10-9) paid $10.80; $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-5) paid $14.30;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you