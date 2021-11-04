4th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:30. Good. speed, clear, best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.380, 50.360, 1:16.620, 1:30.620, 00.000, 1:44.850.

Trainer: Judy Beavin

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Cameo Appearance-Deadly Dreamer

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dreamit123942-12-hd2-½1-21-3½O. Martinez1.80
Last Destiny123631-½1-½1-hd2-42-2J. Guerrero76.30
Miss Mabelee123116-15-½4-hd3-hd3-4¼E. Ruiz44.20
Cajun Shots123878-hd8-hd8-16-14-¾A. Broussard18.00
Midnight Trip121225-hd3-hd3-1½4-25-1½C. Marquez1.40
Gottabegolden1231064-hd6-1½6-½5-½5-1½P. Cotto, Jr.30.10
Safe Keeping118510107-hd7-½7-hd7-2¾V. Del-Cid13.90
Miss Miracle Girl121753-14-25-hd8-18-1¼J. Dominguez4.20
Grace's Gal121399-210109-29-4¼K. Smith23.40
Stormy Collision123487-hd9-29-11010K. Roman39.30
9 (9)Dreamit5.604.203.20
6 (6)Last Destiny50.4029.20
1 (1)Miss Mabelee16.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $14.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $3.40. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $24.50; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $115.00; $0.1 Superfecta (9-6-1-8) paid $975.03; $0.5 Trifecta (9-6-1) paid $656.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you