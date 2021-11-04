4th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:30. Good. speed, clear, best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.380, 50.360, 1:16.620, 1:30.620, 00.000, 1:44.850.
Trainer: Judy Beavin
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Cameo Appearance-Deadly Dreamer
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Dreamit
|123
|9
|4
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-½
|1-2
|1-3½
|O. Martinez
|1.80
|Last Destiny
|123
|6
|3
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-4
|2-2
|J. Guerrero
|76.30
|Miss Mabelee
|123
|1
|1
|6-1
|5-½
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-4¼
|E. Ruiz
|44.20
|Cajun Shots
|123
|8
|7
|8-hd
|8-hd
|8-1
|6-1
|4-¾
|A. Broussard
|18.00
|Midnight Trip
|121
|2
|2
|5-hd
|3-hd
|3-1½
|4-2
|5-1½
|C. Marquez
|1.40
|Gottabegolden
|123
|10
|6
|4-hd
|6-1½
|6-½
|5-½
|5-1½
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|30.10
|Safe Keeping
|118
|5
|10
|10
|7-hd
|7-½
|7-hd
|7-2¾
|V. Del-Cid
|13.90
|Miss Miracle Girl
|121
|7
|5
|3-1
|4-2
|5-hd
|8-1
|8-1¼
|J. Dominguez
|4.20
|Grace's Gal
|121
|3
|9
|9-2
|10
|10
|9-2
|9-4¼
|K. Smith
|23.40
|Stormy Collision
|123
|4
|8
|7-hd
|9-2
|9-1
|10
|10
|K. Roman
|39.30
|9 (9)
|Dreamit
|5.60
|4.20
|3.20
|6 (6)
|Last Destiny
|50.40
|29.20
|1 (1)
|Miss Mabelee
|16.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $14.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-7-9) 3 Correct Paid $3.40. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $24.50; $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $115.00; $0.1 Superfecta (9-6-1-8) paid $975.03; $0.5 Trifecta (9-6-1) paid $656.35;
