8th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:28. Good. clear, finished well
Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 46.960, 1:14.170, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.500.
Trainer: Thomas Amoss
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Violence-Cosmic Emergency
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hypernova
|118
|2
|1
|2-5
|1-½
|1-3
|1-2¾
|J. Dominguez
|2.40
|She's Gone d'Wild
|117
|1
|6
|8
|8
|4-1
|2-½
|R. Morales
|6.10
|a-Sarah's Passion
|117
|7
|4
|1-hd
|2-7
|2-3
|3-½
|J. Stokes
|2.00
|Dance Away
|117
|4
|3
|4-hd
|5-½
|5-2
|4-3
|J. Vargas
|11.10
|a-Schiff's Corner
|117
|3
|2
|3-2
|3-1
|3-1½
|5-3
|A. Broussard
|2.00
|Grand Prize
|120
|8
|5
|7-3
|6-1
|6-3
|6-6¼
|T. Thornton
|2.90
|Birdie Call
|115
|5
|8
|6-1½
|4-hd
|7-4
|7-8
|D. Flores
|16.60
|Dress Shopping
|120
|6
|7
|5-hd
|7-2
|8
|8
|M. Baca
|17.60
|3 (2)
|Hypernova
|6.80
|4.00
|2.60
|2 (1)
|She's Gone d'Wild
|5.00
|3.80
|1 (7)
|a-Sarah's Passion
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $693.30. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $59.10; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $17.50; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-1-4) paid $14.60; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $21.00;
