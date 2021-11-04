8th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:28. Good. clear, finished well

Fractional/Final Time: 23.240, 46.960, 1:14.170, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.500.

Trainer: Thomas Amoss

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Violence-Cosmic Emergency

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hypernova118212-51-½1-31-2¾J. Dominguez2.40
She's Gone d'Wild11716884-12-½R. Morales6.10
a-Sarah's Passion117741-hd2-72-33-½J. Stokes2.00
Dance Away117434-hd5-½5-24-3J. Vargas11.10
a-Schiff's Corner117323-23-13-1½5-3A. Broussard2.00
Grand Prize120857-36-16-36-6¼T. Thornton2.90
Birdie Call115586-1½4-hd7-47-8D. Flores16.60
Dress Shopping120675-hd7-288M. Baca17.60
3 (2)Hypernova6.804.002.60
2 (1)She's Gone d'Wild5.003.80
1 (7)a-Sarah's Passion2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $693.30. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $59.10; $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $17.50; $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-1-4) paid $14.60; $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $21.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

